Exponent Beauty, Self-Activated Skincare Pioneer, Unveils New Active Powder: Time Rewind Retinol

Born from the realization that active skincare ingredients degrade rapidly, Exponent unveils its newest Powder addition to the self-activated, clinical-grade skincare lineup: Time Rewind Retinol Powder

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exponent Beauty , officially launched this past April 2022 as the first self-activated, fresh clinical skincare line, introduces its newest Active Powder to join its skincare lineup this June– Time Rewind Retinol Powder.

Exponent's patented self-activated skincare line quickly dispenses a precise dose of both Active Powder and Quadruple Hyaluronic Acid Hydrator, creating a freshly-whipped Superior Serum with a light gel-cream texture. By mixing an Active Powder complex with the Hydrator, there are no jars, tubes, or bottles of formulas past their prime, just a convenient, single-dose application in under eight seconds.

Unlike traditional water-based skincare formulas that start degrading the moment they're manufactured, Exponent's Superior Serums are protected until they're activated – keeping the efficacy in – and the elements out. Exponent defies skincare "over-innovation," cutting through the clutter to give consumers the highest-functioning formulas that yield impressive clinical results with self-activated skincare made in an instant to keep clinically proven ingredients at their peak potency.

Upon first launching, Exponent unveiled a Superior Serum lineup including four different Active Powder formulas including Vitamin C, CoQ10, Green Tea + Resveratrol, and Probiotic + Enzyme blends – each of which offered targeted solutions for multiple skincare concerns when mixed with the Quadruple Hyaluronic Acid Hydrator.

For its next launch, on July 14, 2022, Exponent will reveal its fifth Serum: Time Rewind Retinol, with age-defying powers ideal for achieving tighter, clearer, and more youthful looking skin. Time Rewind has been clinically proven to minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, even skin tone and texture, and firm and smooth skin without irritation, resulting in 100% of test subjects showing clinically significant decreases in global facial fine lines and wrinkles, and 76% showing clinically significant increases in skin elasticity after four weeks.

As noted by Exponent Founder, Liz Whitman, "Retinol is the most fragile of the antioxidants, disappearing rapidly once exposed to light and air. It also has a reputation as irritating if too concentrated. We wanted our serums to not only deliver peak potency in every dose, but at an optimal concentration for clinically-proven decreases in fine lines and wrinkles without irritating the skin.

Liz began Exponent from an "AHA moment" while President & CMO of The Red Door by Elizabeth Arden, where top estheticians optimize precious active ingredients by mixing skincare fresh, in the moment for best results. This led her to question: how effective can pre-mixed retail skincare products be? After two years of researching hundreds of skincare products, including third-party testing on best-sellers, the conclusion became that skincare products, ironically, have an aging problem. She discovered that pre-bottled skincare can degrade up to 40% in just 8 weeks, ultimately rendering your skincare ineffective.

Exponent is backed by Founders Fund (Ritual, 8Sleep), Unilever Ventures (The Inkey List, Kopari Beauty, Saie), SugarCap (Starface, Snif), Flybridge Capital (Chief, Parachute) and Bullish (Harry's, Care/of); as well as strategic beauty industry execs and entrepreneurs. Such supporters include Sara and Erin Foster , who are advisors and investors in Exponent, both with track records of working with disruptive consumer brands (Bumble, Mirror).

Exponent prides itself on its commitment to sustainability – holding its packaging to as high a standard as its ingredients, a practice that has earned the brand Certified B Corporation status prior to official launch, ideating and designing the innovative Exponent Self-Activator to be reusable and eliminating plastic waste with refills of both the Hydrator and Active Powders made out of infinitely recyclable glass and aluminum.

Exponent exists to not only provide the best-in-class, highest-performing skincare products, but to educate consumers on the science behind skincare and offer effective and practical solutions for all. The introductory Retinol Starter Kit (Self-Activator Globe + Dispenser, Self-Activator Base, Quadruple Hyaluronic Acid Hydrator Refill and Retinol Active Powder Refill) retails for $166. The brand also offers sustainable product refills for the Retinol Active Powder + Hydrator components: a separate Quadruple Hyaluronic Acid Hydrator Refill (90 doses) sells for $68, and a separate Retinol Active Powder Refill (45 doses) for $78.

For more information, visit: exponentbeauty.com and @exponent.beauty on Instagram.

