Doximity to Release Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Results on August 4, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Doximity, Inc. (NYSE: DOCS), the leading digital platform for U.S. medical professionals, today announced it will report financial results for its first quarter ended June 30, 2022 after market close on August 4, 2022. Doximity will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to discuss the financial results.

Doximity logo (PRNewswire)

To listen to a live audio webcast, please visit the Company's Investor Relations page at https://investors.doximity.com/ before the call. A webcast replay will be available on the website following the call.

About Doximity

Founded in 2010, Doximity is the leading digital platform for U.S. medical professionals. The company's network members include over 80% of U.S. physicians across all specialties and practice areas. Doximity provides its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and on-call schedules, and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity's mission is to help doctors be more productive so they can provide better care for their patients.

For investors:

Perry Gold

ir@doximity.com

For media:

Amanda Cox

pr@doximity.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Doximity, Inc.