Direct Line Tele Response wins top ten industry ranking in addition to the coveted ATSI Award of Excellence

Outstanding Service Earns Top Ten Ranking and Award of Excellence

BERKELEY, Calif., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Line Tele Response, of Berkeley, CA has achieved two significant milestones for excellence in call answering services this year. They have been honored for achieving their first top ten industry ranking for call answering excellence as well as earning the exclusive ATSI Award of Excellence for the 21st consecutive year.

These awards are presented annually by the Association of TeleServices International (ATSI), the industry's Trade Association for providers of telecommunications and call center services including telephone answering and message delivery across North America and the UK. Direct Line was presented with these awards at ATSI's 2022 annual conference in Denver, CO.

Kindra Fox, Operations Manager for Direct Line says, "Direct Line has always been centered around providing quality service to our clients and their callers. With our QA processes, we can effectively define areas of opportunity and make the necessary changes to ensure excellence in our call answering services. For the first time in our history, we achieved an industrywide Top Ten ranking. This is a big win for us, and one that I am personally very proud of."

Independent judges are contracted by ATSI to evaluate message services over a six-month period. The scoring criteria includes:

Response Time

Courteousness of Call Agent

Accuracy of Call

Knowledge of Account

Overall Impression of Call

"For the past 26 years, The ATSI Award of Excellence has been a vital part of our industry. Continually evaluating our members' service levels, they are providing to their clients is an essential business tool. We've had members that have participated in the program for decades and look forward to winning their awards each year. This is a testament to the dedication to excellence that their teams embody and ATSI is proud to be a part of this program!", says ATSI President Tifani Leal.

The award started 26 years ago to improve the overall quality of the call center industry by setting expectations and measurements to ensure a successful call handling experience.

Now a twenty-one-time winner Direct Line Tele Response has earned the Onyx Award. ATSI extends its congratulations to their entire staff on their proven industry TOP TEN quality service to their clients.

About ATSI

The Association of TeleServices International was founded in 1942 as a national Trade Association representing live answering services. ATSI now encompasses companies across North America and the UK offering specialized and enhanced operator-based services including call centers, contact centers, inbound telemarketing (order entry), paging, voice messaging, emergency dispatch, fax, and internet services among others.

