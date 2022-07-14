Cold Stone Creamery Celebrates National Ice Cream Day

Celebrations Abound with In-App Offer and Free Delivery Weekend

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ice cream lovers, unite! National Ice Cream Day is on Sunday, July 17 and Cold Stone Creamery (www.ColdStoneCreamery.com) is offering a special deal available only on the new and improved Cold Stone mobile app.

Cold Stone Creamery All Things Oreo Creations (PRNewswire)

National Ice Cream Day Celebrations Abound this Sunday with Cold Stone Creamery

"Whether you're a fan of classic Signature Creations™ like Chocolate Devotion® and Birthday Cake Remix™, or if you prefer to create your own ice cream concoctions, Cold Stone Creamery wants to invite you to celebrate the best day of the year with us," said Sara Schmillen, vice president of marketing at Kahala Brands™, parent company of Cold Stone Creamery. "This National Ice Cream Day, Sunday, July 17, we're celebrating by loading a little something sweet to our mobile app for our current My Cold Stone Club Rewards members – or anyone who wants to join!"

In honor of National Ice Cream Day, Cold Stone Creamery will offer guests $4 off a purchase of $20 or more. This offer will be valid in the app only and signing up is as simple as downloading the app and creating an account. My Cold Stone Club Members can simply sign-in to their account on the app to receive the special deal. The offer will be valid Sunday, July 17 through Thursday, July 21, 2022 and is redeemable for orders placed through the app.

In addition to this sweet offer, there are two additional ways to celebrate. Frist, all online orders placed between July 15 through July 17, 2022 will be eligible for free delivery. Second, guests can get a $5 BONUS eCard when they purchase $25 in gift cards from ColdStoneCreamery.com.

About Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone Creamery® delivers the Ultimate Ice Cream Experience® through a community of franchisees who are passionate about ice cream. The secret recipe for smooth and creamy ice cream is handcrafted fresh daily in each store, and then customized by combining a variety of mix-ins on a frozen granite stone. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Cold Stone Creamery is owned by parent company Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries. The Cold Stone Creamery brand operates nearly 1,500 locations globally in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

For more information about Cold Stone Creamery, visit www.ColdStoneCreamery.com.

