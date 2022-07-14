All Energy Solar completes Massachusetts office relocation to Westfield from Chicopee

New site reinforces commitment to New England market and accommodates workforce growth

WESTFIELD, Mass., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- All Energy Solar , a solar installation leader in Massachusetts, recently completed the process of moving the local office from Chicopee to Westfield. The relocation will accommodate solar workforce expansion at the company, as well as to better serve customers within Massachusetts and New Hampshire .

The move was fueled by a year of gains for All Energy Solar during which the company took on a record number of solar installations and has added on crews to fulfill customer demands. The company is also considering adding a second New England office, though plans on the location have not yet been solidified.

"The previous building in Chicopee served us well, but our needs and workforce have changed since we first opened up shop there and it was time to think about relocating," said Michael Allen, All Energy Solar's co-founder and chief executive officer. "Once we opened up to the idea of moving out of the building, going to a new city also became a possibility."

The Westfield building is about twice the size of the previous space and serves as a home base for a team of sales and operations professionals including project managers, engineering and service technicians, electricians, and installers. The new facility will provide All Energy Solar with much-needed space to continue to expand the company's local footprint.

"We are excited about our new, larger location in Westfield," said Brian Allen, president and co-founder of All Energy Solar. "The new space better accommodates our growing team and the equipment they need to continue providing industry-leading service and support to our customers. The additional space will also offer the opportunity for further expansion into more markets and services."

All Energy Solar has served the Massachusetts market since 2011 and has grown to provide residential and commercial solar installation services to several midwest states , in addition to Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Earlier this year, the company reported completing its 6,000th solar panel installation project and hiring its 200th employee .

About All Energy Solar

All Energy Solar provides a full-service solar energy integration experience for residential, commercial, agricultural, and government customers looking to make the transition to solar energy. With industry-leading certifications and full electrical and building licenses, All Energy Solar installs quality solar power systems at competitive prices and monitors and maintains the systems after installation. To learn more, visit www.allenergysolar.com .

