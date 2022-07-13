Video learning series launches for B2B marketers

New series (with episodes under 3 minutes) shares best practices for elevating video impact for B2B marketers

CHICAGO, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- c|change (pronounced "sea change"), a strategy-driven B2B marketing agency, has unveiled a new tool to aid the 81% of B2B marketers that are not feeling "very prepared" for their future in marketing1.

The "B2B Under 3" video series shares marketing best practices targeted to businesses that sell to other businesses. Each installment, in three minutes or less, covers practical tips that have shown to increase impact and improve decision-making for marketing efforts.

"B2B marketers face constant pressure to deliver a return on their company's marketing investments," said Hugh Schulze, CEO. "Our B2B Under 3 series gives them free access to the most useful marketing practices we have learned in over twenty-one years of delivering creative solutions to clients."

New videos will be released every six to eight weeks and will cover topics ranging from the ideal length of a marketing video to how the metaverse can factor into sales and marketing growth.

About c|change

c|change is a strategy-driven marketing agency based in Chicago since 2001. c|change's strategists, designers, developers, and writers are driven to deliver the greatest return on a marketing investment in the most thoughtful and meaningful ways possible. Their actions are guided by the agency's core values of Radical Optimism, Compassionate Collaboration, and Mindful Creativity and the agency's status as a Certified B Corp.

