ROSEWOOD HOTELS & RESORTS PROPERTIES RECOGNIZED BY TRAVEL + LEISURE'S 2022 WORLD'S BEST AWARDS

The Ultra-Luxury Hospitality Brand's Beloved Italian Escape, Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco, Named the #1 Hotel in the World on the Publication's List of the Top Travel Experiences

HONG KONG, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosewood Hotels & Resorts and 13 of the ultra-luxury brand's unique properties have been honored by Travel + Leisure's 27th annual World's Best Awards, one of the industry's most respected resources and an arbiter of exceptional hospitality experiences across the globe. This year's awards program is especially meaningful for Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, as Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco, the brand's iconic estate in Tuscany, Italy, has earned the list's top global distinction of "Best Hotel Overall." Other impressive property performances include the number one rankings of Rosewood Inn of the Anasazi, Rosewood San Miguel de Allende, and Rosewood Villa Magna in their respective destinations of Santa Fe, Mexico, and Madrid. Additionally, Rosewood ranked number nine in the category of "Best Hotel Brands," up an impressive six spots over last year's ranking of number 15. The rankings are based on the first-hand experiences and reviews of Travel + Leisure's sophisticated readers, which are gathered in an annual survey.

"Every year we anticipate the results of Travel + Leisure's prestigious World's Best Awards, bestowed by the magazine's discerning and worldly readers. To have Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco named the number one hotel in the world this year is surreal, and a great moment of pride for our brand," said Radha Arora, President of Rosewood Hotels & Resorts. "Throughout Rosewood's history, our associates have worked tirelessly to enhance and evolve the guest experience, and these significant recognitions are a testament to their success. We thank the readers of Travel + Leisure for their support and remain committed to providing them and fellow travel enthusiasts with experiences that are authentic, original, and deeply personal, across all corners of the world."

The 2022 World's Best list showcases numerous accolades for the Rosewood® brand, most notably that of Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco, which was not only awarded the global title of "Best Hotel Overall," but also recognized as the "Best Resort Hotel, Europe" and "Best Resort Hotel, Italy." Situated in the heart of the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Val d'Orcia, Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco is dedicated to preserving the art and heritage of its 800-year-old estate by fostering an appreciation of the deeply-rooted Tuscan traditions of art, cuisine, winemaking, and craftsmanship. This dedication is seen through the property's unique programming, design, and amenities, all of which make it truly beloved by guests and visitors.

Rosewood's full scope of recognition on the 2022 World's Best list is as follows:

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts

Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco

Rosewood Villa Magna

Rosewood Miramar Beach

Rosewood Inn of the Anasazi

Rosewood San Miguel de Allende

Rosewood Mayakoba

Rosewood Hotel Georgia

Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel

Rosewood London

Rosewood Sand Hill

Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek

The Carlyle, a Rosewood Hotel

Rosewood Washington, D.C.

The Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards program is a leading barometer of the places and companies that satisfy some of the most passionate and discerning travelers across the globe. The results are determined by a survey developed by the editors of Travel + Leisure, in association with research firm M&RR, that invites the publication's readers to rate their travel experiences in various categories including airlines, airports, cities, cruise ships, destination spas, hotels, hotel brands, islands, tour operators and more. The survey was open for four months and promoted across Travel + Leisure's many platforms, including the print magazine, tablet editions, newsletters, social media and travelandleisure.com. Respondents were asked to rate a wide range of hospitality brands and offerings on several characteristics, selecting a rating of excellent, above average, average, below average or poor across each category, which were then accumulated and averaged to determine the final scores. The full list of 2022 World's Best Awards can be found at https://www.travelandleisure.com/worlds-best/worlds-best-2022.

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts' success during this year's iteration of Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards further demonstrates the strong affinity and trust that the brand has garnered with the world's most affluential explorers. These accolades come amidst an exciting period of growth for Rosewood, including the opening of the brand's first property in South America, the highly celebrated Rosewood São Paulo in January 2022, and the upcoming debut of Rosewood Vienna, slated for August 2022. With an impressive pipeline of additional exciting developments, Rosewood Hotels & Resorts continues to expand its portfolio and to offer travelers even more opportunities to enjoy the Rosewood experience, worldwide.

About Rosewood Hotels & Resorts

The Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® brand manages a global collection of 29 one-of-a-kind luxury hotels, resorts and residences in 17 countries. Each Rosewood property embraces the brand's A Sense of Place® philosophy to reflect the individual location's history, culture and sensibilities. The Rosewood collection includes some of the world's most legendary hotels and resorts, including The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel in New York, Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek in Dallas and Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel in Paris, as well as new classics such as Rosewood Hong Kong and Rosewood São Paulo. For those who wish to stay a little longer, Rosewood Residences offer a distinct opportunity for the ownership or rental of properties co-located with a Rosewood hotel or resort and of standalone for-sale residences. Rosewood Residences are defined by the brand's commitment to Enriched Living through thoughtful details and experiences that enhance the quality of life while evoking a sense of discovery and inspiration.

