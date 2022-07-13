WADSWORTH, Ohio, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolution Trucking, an Ohio based transportation and logistics company that specializes in mission critical, time-sensitive freight is proud to be a part of humanitarian relief efforts for Ukraine as they fight for freedom and independence.

Revolution Provides Logistics Support for Ukraine Relief Efforts (PRNewswire)

Revolution has a proven track record of success in getting mission-critical freight delivered with a 99.8% on time rate.

Working with the leading global non-profits for Emergency Preparedness and Response, Revolution Trucking assisted in the collection, storage, and transport of precious food, medical supplies, and sleeping bags from the US to Poland and the Ukraine. They are committed to helping those in need and are working tirelessly to get supplies to the people who need them most.

James Adams, CEO of Revolution, stated "All of us can do our part to support our allies, regardless of where they are in the world. I cannot imagine the hardships that Ukrainian families are dealing with right now. We will do anything within our power to help those in need".

Logistics needs during war can be very challenging. This is certainly true in the case of the conflict in Ukraine, where many people have been left homeless and without basic necessities - and normal trade routes have been devastated. Responders on the ground need as much help as they can get to continue their vital work. That's where Revolution Trucking comes in.

Kevin Bemiller, SVP of Revolution, stated "Coordinating large donations from all over the country is no small feat. There are hundreds of people from many organizations involved in making it happen. Our Control Tower is 24/7/365, so we can coordinate activities for freight originating or delivering anywhere in the world."

To facilitate emergency preparedness and response services, Revolution is continuing to expand its operations. This includes hiring additional personnel, adding offices, and growing their fleet of trucks. The company is also looking for opportunities to partner with other US based companies and organizations that are helping with relief efforts at home and abroad.

Revolution has a proven track record of success in getting mission-critical freight delivered with an unparalleled 99.8% on time delivery rate. Inquiries on relief efforts or other time-sensitive freight needs can be made by visiting revolutiontrucking.com or calling (330)475-4222.

Revolution Trucking logo (PRNewsfoto/Revolution Trucking) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Revolution Trucking