Recovery Centers of America Opens New Outpatient Treatment Center In Malvern, Pennsylvania To Treat Mental Health Conditions

Expands Mental Health Treatment Program To Reach Statewide Residents

MALVERN, Pa. , July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when mental health issues are on the rise around the United States across all ages and demographic groups, Recovery Centers of America (RCA) at Devon is stepping up to meet the increased need for mental health services by opening a new, larger Mental Health Outpatient Treatment Center in neighboring Malvern, Pa. that can assist patients all over Pennsylvania.

(PRNewsfoto/Recovery Centers of America) (PRNewswire)

"Our outpatient program can immediately assist those whose lives are being impacted by mental illness."

As lead providers in drug and alcohol addiction treatment, RCA's clinicians are experienced at treating mental health disorders for patients both with and without a substance use disorder. They have seen, as the number of cases continue to rise, that there is an immediate need for services statewide – especially in young adults who don't have access to available mental health treatment programs.

"Many people, especially young people, are suffering in silence right now but are unable to access treatment for their mental health conditions," said RCA at Devon and Malvern CEO Steve Wicke. "We have been treating mental health as a primary diagnosis at Devon, but we outgrew our facility. The new, larger RCA Malvern Outpatient Center will enable us to expand our services statewide and help many more people who are struggling. There's clearly a growing need in this state for mental health treatment, a need that has been exacerbated by the pandemic and we are committed to helping as many Pennsylvanians as we can."

RCA Outpatient at Malvern's expanded mental health treatment program is available now to individuals across Pennsylvania who have a mental health condition as a primary diagnosis. Care is available either in person, virtually, or as a hybrid option. (Outpatient care for those WITH substance use disorders, as always, is available in a separate program.) RCA clinicians provide evidence-based care for bipolar disorder, depression, anxiety, trauma, personality disorders, and other mental illnesses including eating disorders. Treatment is affordable to patients and families because it is offered in network with many private insurers, in the same way that RCA substance use disorder treatment is provided on an affordable in-network basis.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, there are an estimated 44 million Americans suffering from some type of mental illness.

"We can really make a difference in people's lives with the expansion of our mental health services. There are not enough practitioners or treatment programs right now both nationally and statewide so people who need immediate mental health treatment often wait months for psychiatric appointments. Our outpatient program can immediately assist those whose lives are being impacted by mental illness," said Dr. Peter Vernig, RCA's Vice President of Mental Health Services.

Vernig further emphasized that the RCA Outpatient Mental Health Program was designed to enable patients to access treatment when and where they need it even if they change physical locations. For example, a college student who entered treatment this summer as an in-person patient at the Malvern Center could access treatment through virtual programming in the fall or spring semester when they return to a Pennsylvania college.

For those Pennsylvania residents living in the Philadelphia area who prefer in person care, the newly renovated 2800 sq. ft. Malvern facility, at 49 East Lancaster Avenue, provides mental health treatment programs with varying levels of intensity, available during both day and evening hours, and utilizing an expert staff. For patients who need mental health outpatient treatment and are not located close to Malvern, RCA's structured mental health treatment program is accessible virtually.

RCA also offers pharmacogenomic or PGx testing for patients who take medication for their mental illness and are experiencing adverse effects or no change in their symptoms. PGx testing can assist doctors in finding the right medications and right dosage based on a patient's DNA. For more information on PGx testing, visit https://genetworx.com/services/pharmacogenomic-testing/ or see this video.

As with RCA's substance use disorder programming, the Malvern Center will also provide family programming that is crucial to lasting treatment success. Both RCA at Devon and RCA at Monroeville (near Pittsburgh) also offer inpatient substance use disorder programs that also treat co-occurring mental health conditions. RCA has the Joint Commission's National Quality Approval for mental health and substance use disorder treatment.

For immediate care for either mental health primary outpatient services or substance use disorder treatment, call 1-800—RECOVERY.

Recovery Centers of America is dedicated to helping patients achieve a life of recovery through evidence-based alcohol and drug addiction treatment and mental health care. RCA has ten inpatient substance use disorder treatment facilities in the United States in Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Indiana, and Illinois. RCA also has outpatient programs near all inpatient facilities and alongside medications for addiction (MAT) treatment programs in New Jersey (including Somerdale, Camden County, Trenton, and Woodbridge) and Pennsylvania (Lansdowne), as well as telehealth treatment services. Patients can obtain immediate substance use disorder care by calling 1-800-RECOVERY.

Media Contact:

TMalenfant@recoverycoa.com

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/RecoveryCentersofAmerica/

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/recoverycentersofamerica/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/recovery-centers-of-america

Twitter - https://twitter.com/RecoveryCOA

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKJMInu81ZCVAgqfvjlHxyw

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Recovery Centers of America