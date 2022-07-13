Now Selling: 335 New Homesites in Forney, TX from Century Communities

Top 10 homebuilder opens first Dallas area location for sales in amenity-packed Overland Grove development

DALLAS, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder and industry leader in online sales, announced that it's now selling in Forney's sought-after Overland Grove development—boasting resort-style features like an amenity center, a pool with shaded cabanas, a fishing pond, trails, a community garden, a dog park and more. Just half an hour from downtown Dallas, the community also impresses with a versatile selection of single- and two-story floor plans, offering everything from multi-generational living options to bonus rooms, smart home features, generous lofts and covered patio options.

Learn more and see available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/OverlandGroveTX.

"We're thrilled to open up our first community in the Dallas-Fort Worth area with Overland Grove," said Todd Jones, Dallas Division President. "With incredible amenities, stunning floor plans, and a quick drive to Dallas, this community checks a lot of boxes and we're excited to help buyers find their best fit."

MORE ABOUT OVERLAND GROVE

Single-family floor plans from the high $300s

3 to 6 bed, 2 to 4 bath, 2-bay garages

Up to approximately 3,204 square feet

Part of the highly regarded Forney Independent School District (brand-new O.B. Johnson Elementary School opening fall 2022 within Overland Grove)

Desirable location east of Dallas , offering small-town charm with quick access to Historic Downtown Forney . Convenient routes to Dallas via US Highway 80 and I-20.

Community location:

FM 548/Walnut Lane & Overland Grove Boulevard

Forney, TX 75126

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com

Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

