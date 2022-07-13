LHC Group to report second quarter 2022 earnings results on August 3, 2022

LAFAYETTE, La., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG) today announced details for the release of its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

LHC Group plans to issue its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. In light of the Company's previously announced agreement to combine with Optum, LHC Group will not conduct a quarterly earnings call to discuss the second quarter results.

About LHC Group, Inc.

LHC Group, Inc. is a national provider of in-home healthcare services and innovations for communities around the nation, offering quality, value-based healthcare to patients primarily within the comfort and privacy of their home or place of residence. The company's 29,000 employees deliver home health, hospice, home- and community-based services, and facility-based care in 37 states and the District of Columbia – reaching 68 percent of the U.S. population aged 65 and older. Through Imperium Health, the company's ACO management and enablement company, LHC Group helps partners improve both savings and patient outcomes with a value-based approach. As the preferred joint venture partner for more than 400 leading U.S. hospitals and health systems, LHC Group works in cooperation with providers to customize each partnership and reach more patients and families with an effective and efficient model of care.

