Leading proptech innovator BuildingLink secures growth investment from Sagemount to fuel continued growth and product expansion

NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BuildingLink, the leading provider of operations and resident engagement software for luxury residential properties worldwide, today announced a strategic growth investment from Bregal Sagemount ("Sagemount"), a leading growth-focused private equity firm. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

We have a long history of delighting property managers, and this investment will enable us to take it to the next level.

Headquartered in New York City, BuildingLink provides property managers with the tools to optimize building management through their operational and communications SaaS platform. BuildingLink's suite of software solutions helps managers turn data into knowledge, allowing them to seamlessly oversee property operations, optimize building performance, and provide superior experiences to their residents. Used by more than 6,000 properties in over 25 countries, BuildingLink's mission is to simplify and elevate modern working and living in residential communities through inspired solutions, pioneering technology, and dedicated service. BuildingLink introduced many of the industry's "firsts"— online maintenance requests, package tracking, amenity reservations, resident apps, and others—and continues to lead in innovation.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Sagemount as we enter our next stage of growth," said Zachary Kestenbaum, BuildingLink CEO. "With their support and deep industry expertise, we will be well-positioned to further invest in our current offerings and to continue to grow both domestically and internationally. We have a long history of delighting property managers, and this investment will enable us to take that to the next level."

Jerry Kestenbaum, BuildingLink founder, added, "When I founded BuildingLink 22 years ago, I never could have imagined where it would be today. I am humbled by the success we've seen to date, and so proud of the products we've built and the company's culture and unwavering commitment to our customers."

The investment from Sagemount will allow the Company to continue to invest in product and feature development efforts, seek out strategic M&A opportunities, and accelerate new customer growth in their core and adjacent markets.

"We are very excited to partner with Zach and the world-class management team he has built," said Gene Yoon, Managing Partner and Founder of Sagemount. "BuildingLink has developed a reputation as the gold-standard in the property management industry and we believe they are well positioned to capitalize on the increasing demand for improved operational efficiencies and residential experiences in the luxury multi-unit housing market."

Jordan Walton, Vice President at Sagemount added, "Zach and Jerry have created a phenomenal business built on the foundation of innovation and customer-service. We are eager to partner with the BuildingLink team to help take the business to the next level through organic and inorganic growth."

Software Equity Group (SEG) served as the exclusive financial advisor to BuildingLink. Goodwin Proctor served as legal counsel to Sagemount, and Holland & Knight served as legal counsel to BuildingLink.

About BuildingLink

BuildingLink is the gold standard for property managers looking to enhance the total experience of people living in, working at, or managing luxury residential properties. Its innovative web-based platform offers the ultimate in efficient management, flawless communication, and enhanced resident-living experience. BuildingLink is a recognized industry leader in adapting and integrating state-of-the-art technology in over 6,000 buildings worldwide.

About Sagemount

Bregal Sagemount is a leading growth-focused private capital firm with more than $5.5 billion of capital raised. The firm provides flexible capital and strategic assistance to market-leading companies in high-growth sectors across a wide variety of transaction situations. Bregal Sagemount has invested in over 60 companies in a variety of sectors including software, financial technology & specialty finance, digital infrastructure, healthcare IT, and business & consumer services. The firm has offices in New York, Dallas and Redwood City.

For more information, visit the Sagemount website: www.sagemount.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

