InventHelp Inventor Develops RV BED LIFT SYSTEM (SCO-179)

PITTSBURGH, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I live in a 5th wheel RV full time and disliked the process of changing the sheets on my bed," said the inventor from Sacramento, Calif. "I thought of this idea to create a system that would aid in accessing all parts of the bed and storage spaces beneath it."

He invented SLIDING BED TABLE, patent-pending, to prevent excessive reaching, stretching, and struggling to change the sheets and mattress pad in a RV. This system would help adjust the bed into a much more convenient position when dressing it and help save time and energy. The lift system would allow users to access hard to reach storage spaces underneath the bed. Additionally, this would be user-friendly and prevent strain on the body for those that have disabilities.

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SCO-179, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

