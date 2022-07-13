InventHelp Inventor Develops an Improved Wire Cutting Tool (DAL-171)

PITTSBURGH, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a brick mason, I have to use heavy reinforcing wire while building concrete brick walls," said an inventor from Gainesville, Texas, "so I invented POWER JAWS. I won't have to measure the length and then take it off to use bolt cutters. With this invention I can cut it on the spot, not even having to measure."

The invention allows an individual to hold project materials and substrates with one hand, while using the other hand to operate the tool. It provides the ability to cut a myriad of wire-related items such as reinforcing wire, doing so via a small but powerful handheld tool. Lightweight but powerful, POWER JAWS is easy, efficient and safe to use. It also saves time.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DAL-171, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

