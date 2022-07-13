Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Tampa General Hospital's Senior Director of Patient Safety to the Florida Board of Medicine

Tampa General Leader, Nicole Justice has been selected to serve on the Florida Board of Medicine.

TAMPA, Fla., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Governor Ron DeSantis has appointed Tampa General Hospital Senior Director of Patient Safety Nicole Justice to the Florida Board of Medicine. Her appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

"Tampa General is committed to excellence in patient care and this appointment is further recognition of that commitment as well as the expertise and integrity of Tampa General's leadership team," said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General. "Nicole has been outstanding in perpetuating and elevating our safety standards and we would be honored for her to serve on the Florida Board of Medicine."

Justice is a Certified Professional in Healthcare Risk Management, a member of the Florida Society for Healthcare Risk Management and Patient Safety, has completed the Institute for Healthcare Improvement's Patient Safety Executive program, is an alumni of Leadership Tampa's class of 2019 and is the past Chairman of RISE Tampa's board. Justice earned her bachelor's degree in management from the University of South Florida and her master's degree in jurisprudence in health and hospital law and pharmaceutical and medical device compliance law from Seton Hall University's School of Law, South Orange, N.J.

"I appreciate the opportunity to serve on the Florida Board of Medicine and to represent Tampa General," Justice said. "I have a deep passion for enhancing the focus on patient safety in the delivery of health care. I will be honored to serve if approved for the Florida Board of Medicine."

The Florida Board of Medicine plays a leading role in the ever-changing health care environment through dialogue with the public, the legislature, academia, and the medical community.

The Florida Board of Medicine licenses, monitors, disciplines, educates, and when appropriate, rehabilitates physicians and other practitioners to ensure their fitness and competence in the service of the people in Florida. It consists of 15 members appointed by the Governor and confirmed by the Senate.

In addition to Justice, other Tampa General Leaders appointed by the Governor to serve on state boards are Maja Gift, director of Pharmacy Services to the Board of Pharmacy in 2021 and Dr. Seema Weinstein, manager of Psychology and Neuropsychology, to the Board of Psychology in 2021.

