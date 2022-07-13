1800® TEQUILA NAMED OFFICIAL TEQUILA OF THE CHICAGO WHITE SOX

The World's Most Awarded Tequila Line Brings the Best Taste in Tequila to Guaranteed Rate Field and Helps White Sox Fans Celebrate Game Day at Home

CHICAGO, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 1800® Tequila, the world's most awarded tequila line, today announces its designation as the Official Tequila of the Chicago White Sox and the Official Margarita of the Chicago White Sox. The announcement marks 1800 Tequila's first Major League Baseball endeavor and the brand's continued support of professional sports teams.

Two brands with historical roots, the Chicago White Sox, a team that was established in 1900, and 1800 Tequila, a brand founded on a recipe that dates back over 220 years, unite to bring fans the best taste in tequila with an 1800 Tequila Bar installed in Guaranteed Rate Field.

On game days, fans can visit the new 1800 Tequila Bar to purchase 1800 cocktails, including the Official Margarita of the White Sox, the 1800 Blanco Margarita, the 1800 Reposado Paloma, the 1800 Blanco Mule and the 1800 Blanco Aguas Frescas.

Fans cheering on the White Sox at home can create the South Sider Margarita, a similar version to the Official Margarita of the White Sox by purchasing a bottle of 1800 Blanco, lime juice, agave syrup and fresh squeezed orange juice and by following the recipe at www.1800tequila.com.

"We're thrilled to bring 1800 Tequila to Chicago White Sox fans on game days, and we look forward to creating unforgettable ballpark experiences for the fans," says Lander Otegui, Chief Marketing Officer of Proximo Spirits. "We raise a South Siders Margarita to the team and wish them the best of luck for the rest of the season."

In addition to the official designation and naming rights of the 100-level bar, the deal includes signage throughout the ballpark, including LED video boards, in-ballpark advertising and promotional features, as well as promotions in market.

White Sox fans also can purchase the 1800 Tequila x White Sox value pack at select Chicago retailers, which includes a bottle of 1800 Blanco and two White Sox x 1800 Tequila shot glasses available for a SRP of $24.99.

Additionally, 1800 Tequila is offering one lucky fan and three friends the chance to attend a White Sox game on September 3, 2022 against long-time division rival, the Minnesota Twins, at 6:10 pm CT, via the Game Ball Delivery Sweepstakes. The winner receives the exclusive opportunity to deliver the game ball to the pitcher's mound to start the game. For complete rules and to enter the sweepstakes, please visit 1800whitesoxsweeps2022.com.

"Our organization is passionate about offering the best possible fan experience and our partnership with the world's most awarded tequila strengthens our effort toward that commitment," said Brooks Boyer, White Sox Chief Revenue and Marketing. "With a partner like 1800 Tequila, we are positioned to deliver not only best in class tequila drink options, but also a high energy and quality experience for all fans at the ballpark."

1800 Tequila is available at select retailers in Chicago and nationwide. For more information, please visit 1800tequila.com.

No purchase is necessary to enter the sweepstakes. Limit one entry per person. Must be documented resident of the US, age 21+. Registration ends August 14, 2022, at 11:59pm ET. See official rules at 1800whitesoxsweeps2022.com . Void wherever prohibited.

About 1800® Tequila

1800 Tequila, the world's most awarded tequila and the #1 premium tequila brand in the U.S., is made with 100% blue Weber agave harvested at its peak in Tequila, Mexico. Named after the year of origin, 1800 Tequila has never wavered from its original formula and distillation process. Now, as the best taste in tequila, 1800 Tequila has reached category leadership through its liquid superiority, deep-rooted Mexican heritage and culture-driving collaborations with musicians and artists. The iconic bottle is also recognized for its trapezoidal shape, reminiscent of the centuries-old Mayan stone pyramids found throughout Mexico. Please visit 1800Tequila.com to learn more about the 1800 Tequila portfolio: Blanco, Coconut, Reposado, Añejo, Cristalino, Milenio, Colección and The Ultimate Margarita.

