Table Trac is expanding with Stillwater gaming by installing CasinoTrac Management System at the Lucky Strike Casino

MINNETONKA, Minn., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Table Trac, Inc. (OTCQX: TBTC) announced today that the Lucky Strike Casino, located at 444 E Williams Street, Carson City, Nevada, will soon have Table Trac, Inc.'s CasinoTrac casino management system installed.

Stillwater Gaming owns and operates multiple casino properties located in Carson Valley, Churchill County and Lyon County all in Nevada. These locations feature slot machines as well as entertainment, hotels, bars and restaurants.

"CasinoTrac's full featured online CMS system for customer facing and back of the house casino operations is gaining a reputation for reliability and value for casino operators. We are proud to be expanding with Stillwater Gaming with that reliability and value," said Chad Hoehne, President of Table Trac Inc.

"When I think about CasinoTrac, I see great value. The system is developed and supported by professionals who are truly focused on the end user – casino guests," said Scott Tate, Stillwater Gaming, LLC. "I am impressed with the stability of the CasinoTrac system as we have utilized it over the last couple of years at two of our casinos. Additionally, I particularly like the fact that Table Trac is a company dedicated completely to gaming systems. That focus appears to be what drives the quality of the system and the culture of the Table Trac Team."

About Table Trac, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. designs, develops and sells casino management systems. CasinoTrac is currently operating in casinos across 13 countries including the United States, Central and South America, the Caribbean, and Australia. More information is available at http://www.tabletrac.com/ .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

