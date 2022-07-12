Sip Fresh Taps Frank Gonzales as Vice President of Franchise Development

Former Jamba, Wetzel's Exec Sets Growth Goals for Juice and Beverage Concept

SAN MARINO, Calif., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sip Fresh , an innovative, handcrafted juice and beverage franchise concept, announced today the hiring of franchise industry veteran Frank Gonzales as the brand's Vice President of Franchise Development. With 25 years of franchise development experience for well-known brands, including Jamba and Wetzel's Pretzels, Gonzales brings his deep knowledge of the restaurant and franchising industries to the Sip Fresh brand as they are poised for franchise expansion in the U.S.

Sip Fresh (PRNewswire)

Gonzales's expertise will serve as a catalyst for the Sip Fresh brand to expand into malls and high-foot traffic areas, such as tourist and entertainment districts, as well as large transportation hubs. The brand's aggressive growth plan is aimed at partnering with multi-unit franchisees, many of whom have worked with Gonzales in the past.

"I believe my position at Sip Fresh is a natural career evolution from my previous roles," said Gonzales. "Packaging a fun, vibrant brand, with a profitable, scalable, and uncomplicated system is the perfect fit for existing franchisees. I am looking forward to working with best-in-class franchisees to build a plan that helps them best develop their territories, utilize their resources for success and ultimately meet their business goals."

Gonzales led a unique growth strategy in his former roles at Jamba and Wetzel's, which brought in multi-unit partners to drive brand growth over several years. His impressive resume also includes time spent working in the supply chain industry and top restaurant groups, such as Anheuser-Busch, Sysco and U.S. Foods. Gonzales's goal as VP of Franchise Development at Sip Fresh is to help franchisees best reach their financial goals with a streamlined, easily scalable business model.

"We are thrilled to welcome Frank to our burgeoning executive team. His extensive experience and trusted presence within the franchise industry make him the perfect fit for our growing brand," said Sharon Arthofer, Sip Fresh founder and 27-year franchise industry veteran. "Sip Fresh was created to bring a bold new offering to the quick service beverage category in a fun, engaging way. Franchisees will benefit from our simple and streamlined operational structure that was created to optimize franchisee success."

Sip Fresh is currently exploring opportunities with experienced franchise and multi-unit operators in the Western and Southwestern United States.

For more information regarding Sip Fresh and their available menu items, please visit www.sipfreshjuice.com. For franchising information and contact info, please visit www.sipfreshjuice.com/Franchising.

ABOUT SIP FRESH

California-based Sip Fresh® opened its first store in 2017 with a mission to create delicious, handcrafted juices, in an interactive environment and unique presentation. The brand's focus on quality products and unforgettable experiences turns guests into regulars and juices into delightful Sip Fresh beverages are made for a new era in the beverage industry. The beautiful drinks, like the many 'Fresh Sips' and the fan-favorite Cha Cha Chamoy®, are fun to share with friends and family – both in-person and via social media. Sip Fresh's quality products are made to engage the senses: see it, sample it and sip it up.

