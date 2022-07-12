GIX Selects Hylan as Contractor for Fiber Optic Build via the Port Authority Trans Hudson Tunnel

High Count Fiber Network is First Ever Lower Hudson River Crossing Build Through PATH Transit Tunnels

HOLMDEL, N.J., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hylan , a market leading provider of specialized communications engineering, construction, and infrastructure services, announces today that it will partner with Global InterXchange, LLC (GIX) , on a metro dark fiber network build via the Port Authority Trans-Hudson (PATH) tunnel.

GIX is a dark fiber provider focused on serving Manhattan and New Jersey with diverse routes between major local exchanges. The current focus of GIX is the backbone route from 165 Halsey in New Jersey to 60 Hudson in Manhattan via the southernmost Hudson crossing with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. (PRNewswire)

The new fiber network between 60 Hudson Street and 165 Halsey Street will make GIX the first diverse carrier-neutral dark fiber company to construct through the southernmost Hudson River Crossing Port Authority train tunnels in the last 20 years.

"This critical project will redefine how the dark fiber market is served in Lower Manhattan and Northern New Jersey," says Joe Falco, President of GIX. "Due to the complexity of this build, we needed a general contractor with the experience and in-house resources to go above and beyond the typical fiber pull. Hylan has met all of these requirements and more, serving as a true and highly valued partner throughout the entire process."

GIX is the only private company building redundant dark fiber infrastructure into Lower Manhattan. The team's keen understanding of the geography and terrain allows them to carry out projects with no guesswork. The project provides the southernmost diverse Hudson River crossing. When completed, the tunnel will provide the lowest latency to financial, telecom and colocation facilities in and around Northern New Jersey and lower Manhattan. The deployment is completely buried, protecting it from damage, and it includes double-locking manholes, minimal splicing points and is a direct, end-to-end solution.

"Hylan has built a strong relationship with GIX, and we are honored they trust us to work with their team to carry out this unique and important build," says Robert Bianco, VP of Business Development for Hylan. "By creating this monumental fiber route, we are doing our part to provide fiber connectivity to the underserved New York and New Jersey markets."

About Hylan

Hylan is a leading provider of full-service turnkey communications solutions, electrical infrastructure design and construction services for wireline, wireless and smart city municipal services across the United States. Hylan is the parent company to four divisions that include Hylan Datacom & Electrical, Hylan West, Down Under Construction and Western Utility. Hylan Companies provide an array of comprehensive services, which include communications and electrical infrastructure design, DAS and small cell installations, engineering, construction, and maintenance services, and more. Originally founded as Hylan Datacom & Electrical over 60 years ago in New York City, Hylan now serves a wide variety of end-markets throughout the U.S., with current offices and facilities in New York, New Jersey, Arizona, California, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Texas and Virginia. Visit Hylan.com to learn more.

About GIX

GIX is a dark fiber provider focused on serving Manhattan and New Jersey with diverse routes between major local exchanges. The current focus of GIX is the backbone route from 165 Halsey in New Jersey to 60 Hudson in Manhattan via the southernmost Hudson crossing with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. GIX aims to build all greenfield, buried, secured and direct to enable customers high uptime & resulting low churn, superior load balancing capabilities, and as close to true diversity as possible (2N). Visit www.gixfiber.com for more information.

(PRNewsfoto/Hylan) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hylan