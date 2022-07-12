Executive Director Announced for Exquisite New Premium Senior Living Community

The Blake at Chenal Valley is Opening this Year!

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., JULY 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blake Management Group, together with Cardinal Ventures, Inc., announces Crawfordsville native, Stephen Black as the Executive Director of The Blake at Chenal Valley—a grand and endearing, resort-style senior living community in Little Rock, AR.

The Blake at Chenal Valley opens soon! (PRNewswire)

Cardinal Ventures, Inc. is building the 153,000-square-foot assisted living and memory care community, along with several dozen independent living cottages on Rahling Road in West Little Rock. The assisted living and memory care suites are designed for comfort and safety, while allowing seniors a joyful experience every day. The independent living cottages will feature two- and three-bedroom floor plans and garages.

"It's such a privilege to lead The Blake's first senior living community in Little Rock," said Black. "Our shared mission towards first-rate hospitality and high-quality care in a luxurious atmosphere will bring an unparalleled community to seniors of every age."

Stephen Black brings a vast and diverse background to The Blake team. Obtaining his Business Administration degrees at the undergraduate and graduate levels from Williams Baptist and Belhaven universities, he carries 12 years of exceeding experience in long-term senior care. Additionally, he excels as a farmer, professional singer, cook/baker, traveler and an ordained minister. However, most importantly, Black is a devoted family man, spending time doing anything to everything with those he loves most.

"We are delighted to introduce Stephen to The Blake— a commendable addition to the Little Rock area," said Harrison Young of Cardinal Ventures, Inc. "His excitement to blend upscale hospitality with the golden age of retirement will foster a community unlike any other. Together with current community leaders, Lindsey Spears and Susan Webre, we have a stellar team ready to serve."

Black will bring an outstanding culture to The Blake community. Even amid a global pandemic, Black has proven a one-of-a-kind ability to intertwine focused leadership with remarkable compassion among his staff and residents. His impressive experience and captivated heart toward senior living and each of his personal and working relationships will serve the Little Rock community unlike any other.

At The Blake at Chenal Valley, captivating independent living cottages will offer residents 55 and older a home that provides luxurious living, 24/7 service, resort-style dining and phenomenal accommodations. With access to an exclusive clubhouse, residents of these cottages have 24-hour access to a spacious gathering place to enjoy a variety of activities. The assisted living model features customized care for every resident in the accommodating, pristine comfort of one- and two-bedroom suites and studios.

"In addition to our unrivaled independent living cottages and personalized care for assisted living, we are so proud to invest in industry-leading engagement tools and proprietary programs like The Blake's Walk with Me program for Memory Care," said Black. "I believe the opportunity to serve, love and provide solutions in this industry is what nurtures the safe, successful environment that creates the exceptional peace-of-mind residents and their loved ones deserve."

Deeply rooted in hospitality, the Blake strives for the best in care and quality of life, as well as exceptional value. Communities are staffed by licensed nurses 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The Blake also takes pride in delivering an exceptional dining experience with highly trained chefs and food prepared purposefully for seniors.

Visit BlakeatChenalValley.com for upcoming news regarding development and opening.

Pre-Opening Office: 1811 Rahling Road, Suite 110 | Little Rock, AR 72223

ABOUT THE BLAKE AT CHENAL VALLEY

The Blake at Chenal Valley is a 4,800-acre, master-planned community nestled among the beautiful hills of west Little Rock, Arkansas. Located near nationally recognized golf courses, parks, top-tier restaurants, performing arts and medical, educational and professional services, residents are conveniently located to an abundance of amenities for exceptional living.

For additional information on The Blake at Chenal Valley, please visit BlakeatChenalValley.com

For more information, contact: info.chenalvalley@blakeliving.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Blake Management Group