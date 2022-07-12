Envision Digital Acquires Global Asset Performance Management Leader QOS Energy

Making Solar and Wind Energy Manageable, Efficient and Profitable for Organisations of All Sizes

NANTES, France and SINGAPORE, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Digital, the largest manager of renewable energy in the world with over 400 GW under management and the creator of the EnOS ™ net zero platform, today announced it has completed the acquisition of QOS Energy, a global leader in the fast-growing renewables Asset Performance Management (APM) category. The acquisition supports the growth plans of Envision Digital as the worldwide demand for energy transition solutions continues to accelerate across all industries.

QOS Energy is a leading energy management software supplier to the Commercial & Industrial (C&I) market segment and has a strong presence in solar energy in Europe, the US and India, with a client portfolio totaling more than 10GW across 8,000 power plants.

As part of the acquisition, the companies will integrate QantumTM, QOS Energy's cloud-based energy management solution, into Envision Digital's product line to enable the company to provide end-to-end support for renewable energy performance management and control, and to better serve clients with small and medium distributed energy systems.

With the addition of Qantum, the EnOS platform provides comprehensive end-to-end support for the net-zero initiatives of all industries and sizes of organisation and government. EnOS capabilities span not only renewable energy management, but also buildings, factories and transportation system optimisation, EV charging systems, compliance reporting, energy trading, and carbon offset market engagement.

All existing QOS Energy customers will continue to be supported by the QOS Energy team, augmented by Envision Digital's global support and security operations.

With this acquisition, which has received FDI approval by the French government, Envision Digital will increase research and development investment in QOS Energy's platform and French-based research and development team, and expand the market for QOS Energy solutions in Asia and the Americas.

Maher Chebbo, Managing Director Europe, Envision Digital said: "QOS Energy has built a robust solution that its customers depend on to manage their renewable energy programs. By adding QOS Energy's solution to our portfolio, we can provide a truly end-to-end solution for renewable energy management and better support renewable energy producers of all sizes to accelerate our net zero mission. We are impressed by QOS Energy's team and processes and their understanding of the needs of the global C&I market and look forward to working together."

Franck Le Breton, Co-Founder and CEO of QOS said: "Constantly adapting to the rapidly changing needs of our customers is an essential part of our approach. Joining Envision Digital will allow us to redouble our efforts and accelerate the development of value-added features to better serve our customers in making data-driven decisions at the right time to maximize their asset portfolio performance. Combining the flexibility of our solution with the EnOS ™ platform's AI and IOT capabilities will bring a decisive advantage to the market we address. We look forward to joining the Envision Digital family."

About Envision Digital

Envision Digital is committed to becoming the world's leading net zero technology partner for enterprises, governments, and cities, with the goal of accelerating progress towards carbon-free energy and improving quality of life for all of humanity. The company's EnOS net zero platform manages over 220 million devices and 400 Gigawatts of electricity, powering highly configurable, end to end IIOT solutions that use AI to reduce carbon emissions and costs, improve return on capital, and simplify reporting and compliance.

The company has over 1000 employees and 14 offices across the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, Norway, Malaysia, Thailand, China, Japan and the United States, with headquarters in Singapore. For more information, please visit www.envision-digital.com/.

About QOS Energy

Founded in 2010, QOS Energy developed QantumTM, a flexible cloud-based solution that provides customers with advanced features for optimal data-driven decision making. With over 8000 plants under monitoring totaling 10GW and more than 10 million of sensors, QOS Energy is dedicated to delivering superior returns to our clients by maximizing revenue, optimizing contractual KPIs, reducing operational expenses, and minimizing downtimes.

Headquartered in Nantes, France and operating in 23 countries, the company works alongside leading renewable organizations in both Commercial & Industrial and mid-size utility scale segment of Renewable Energy market.

