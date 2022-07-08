Hallmark Spreads Holiday Cheer with Keepsake Ornament Premiere, July 9-17

The first Keepsake Ornament event of the year debuts 250 new releases in Hallmark's 2022 collection and celebrates the magic of Christmas in July

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The countdown to the holiday season is here, and Hallmark is excited to celebrate the magic of Christmas in July during its Keepsake Ornament Premiere, July 9-17. The first Keepsake Ornament event of the year debuts 250 new releases in Hallmark's 2022 collection and gives consumers a chance to celebrate traditions and share meaningful moments as they browse the all-new line of specialty ornaments.

New releases from the 2022 collection include fan favorites from movies and TV like E.T. and Star WarsTM, along with new series ornaments and more than 50 continuing series products. From ornaments that capture the passions and personalities of loved ones, to personalized ornaments that commemorate life's special occasions, Hallmark's Keepsake Ornaments offer something for everyone.

"The Keepsake Ornament line debuted nearly 50 years ago, and Hallmark is proud to continue offering unique, specialty ornaments that spark connection and celebrate togetherness," said Nicole Reid, vice president of ornaments, gifts and specialty retail at Hallmark. "From celebrating longstanding traditions to helping families create new ones, Keepsake Ornament Premiere is a great time to share in the merriment of the holiday season with loved ones."

Hallmark's new Keepsake Ornaments are available to shop at Hallmark Gold Crown stores nationwide and online beginning July 9. Keepsake Ornament Club members can enjoy early in-store shopping beginning July 8, in addition to other great perks like special savings, access to exclusive ornaments, and the chance to connect with fellow members. Join today and take advantage of these membership perks before 2022 membership enrollment closes on July 31.

Everyone who shops during the Keepsake Ornament Premiere, July 9-17, can enjoy event-only offers and Crown Rewards Bonus Points, including a FREE Young Santa Tote Bag or FREE Rocking Horse Memories Special Edition Keepsake Ornament valid while supplies last at participating Hallmark stores.

New ornaments debuting at the Keepsake Ornament Premiere include the following:

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial 40th Anniversary Ornament with Light and Sound – Fans of the timeless film can give E.T. a very special home on their Christmas tree this year. The beloved extra-terrestrial who discovered the joy of Earth, candy and the friendship of human children has tugged on heartstrings for generations of fans. Celebrate the movie's 40th anniversary with this delightful likeness of the intelligent creature from outer space. Press the button to see his chest glow red and hear iconic phrases spoken by Elliott's alien friend.

The Mandalorian™ Grogu™ Greetings Ornament with Sound and Motion – They say the best things come in small packages, and what could be better than the gift of Grogu? This Christmas tree ornament features the mysterious little Force-sensitive child from the Star Wars original series "The Mandalorian," streaming only on Disney+, sitting inside a festively wrapped box. Press the button to watch Grogu move and babble as he holds a gingerbread cookie that's decorated like one of his favorite snacks, a Sorgan™ frog.

Super Mario™ Raccoon Mario First in Powered Up with Mario Series Ornament – Power up the holidays with this Raccoon Mario Christmas ornament, the first ornament in the new Powered Up with Mario series. In brilliant color and detail, it depicts Mario in his raccoon form after acquiring the Super Leaf in the beloved "Super Mario Bros.™ 3" video game.

Game of Thrones™ The Iron Throne Musical Ornament – Stake your claim as the rightful heir to the Iron Throne with this "Game of Thrones" Christmas tree ornament. The battery-operated decoration plays part of the iconic theme song from HBO's hit series, which follows the story of several powerful families and their fight for control of the Seven Kingdoms.

Young Santa First in Series Ornament – What was Santa Claus like before he grew into the jolly old elf we all know and love today? The first in a fun new series, this Christmas tree ornament gives a glimpse at Young Santa and his puppy dog pal as he first receives his iconic red suit.

Twelve Days of Christmas Twelve Drummers Drumming Ornament – Collectors can complete their "Twelve Days of Christmas" ornament collection with this year's joyful finale. The little drummer boy holds mallet-style drumsticks to play his drum, which displays the number "12." The edge of the drum features music notes and lyrics of the classic Christmas carol.

A Pony for Christmas 2022 Ornament – Celebrating 25 years of the beloved series, ride into holiday fun with this year's A Pony for Christmas ornament, which depicts a teddy bear wearing a party hat as he rides his carousel horse. The 2022 design features metallic gold painted accents, a yarn tail and wheels that really turn.

North Pole Tree Trimmers 2022 Ornament – Deck the halls with some help from this cute little elf. The 10th ornament in the North Pole Tree Trimmers series features one of Santa's helpers testing out a colorful new nutcracker with a walnut that's wrapped in a red bow.

The entire 2022 Hallmark Keepsake Ornament lineup includes nearly 450+ ornaments to help bring people closer together to celebrate the season, capture memories and turn the Christmas tree into a beloved holiday experience the whole family will enjoy. Click here to view the 2022 Dream Book and explore all of Hallmark's new Keepsake Ornaments.

For more information about Keepsake Ornaments , or to locate a Hallmark Gold Crown store, visit www.Hallmark.com . Save the date for Hallmark's Keepsake Ornament Debut , Oct. 8-16, as 150 more ornaments are released.

© Universal City Studios LLC and Amblin Entertainment, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

STAR WARS and related properties are trademarks and/or copyrights, in the United States and other countries, of Lucasfilm Ltd. and/or its affiliates. © & TM Lucasfilm Ltd.

TM & © 2022 Nintendo.

GAME OF THRONES and all related characters and elements © & ™ Home Box Office, Inc. (s22)

"Game Of Thrones" Main Title Theme

(ASCAP) Written by Ramin Djawadi. Universal Music Corp. on behalf of T L Music Publishing. Used by Permission - All Rights Reserved.

About Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments

In 1973, when Hallmark introduced six glass ball ornaments and 12 yarn figures as the first collection of Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments, a new tradition of Christmas decorating was started and a new collectible industry was born.

When the first line was introduced, they were unique in design, year-dated and available only for a limited time — innovations in the world of ornaments. Since 1973, Hallmark has introduced more than 8,400 different Keepsakes Ornaments and more than 100 ornament series, annual releases of ornaments that share a specific theme.

Today's Keepsake Ornaments reflect the way styles, materials, formats and technology have expanded since they first appeared in Hallmark stores. Once a collection of decorated glass balls and yarn figures, Keepsake Ornaments are now made in a wide array of wood, glass, metal, porcelain and handcrafted formats. Technology has also been incorporated into the world of Keepsake Ornaments through light, sound and motion. The one thing that hasn't changed, however, is the superior craftsmanship and high quality that ensures Keepsake Ornaments will become family heirlooms and cherished collectibles.

About Hallmark

For more than 100 years, family-owned Hallmark Cards, Inc. has been dedicated to creating a more emotionally connected world. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri and employing 30,000 worldwide, the approximately $4 billion company operates a diversified portfolio of businesses. The Hallmark Global business sells greeting cards, gift wrap and related products in more than 30 languages with distribution in more than 100 countries and 100,000 rooftops worldwide, including about 2,000 Hallmark Gold Crown stores in five countries. Crayola® offers a wide range of art materials and creative play toys designed to spark children's creativity around the globe. Crown Media Family Networks operates three cable channels — Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama — in addition to Hallmark Publishing, a leading publisher of uplifting eBooks, audiobooks and print editions, and Hallmark Movies Now, a subscription-based streaming service. Crown Center is a real estate development company that manages the 85-acre hotel, office, entertainment and residential campus surrounding Hallmark's headquarters. For more information, visit Hallmark.com . Connect on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook , LinkedIn , YouTube , Pinterest and Twitter .

