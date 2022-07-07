PostNet honors franchisees at 28th annual convention

Business owners flock to Las Vegas for the international brand's networking event, awards ceremony

DENVER, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PostNet , a global leader in high-quality printing and shipping solutions, celebrated franchise owners, welcomed vendors and discussed future endeavors at THRIVE 2022, PostNet's annual convention held recently at the Flamingo Hotel in Las Vegas.

McKenzie Perez, VP of human resources at PostNet, speaks to an audience at THRIVE 2022, PostNet's annual convention. (PRNewswire)

"Thrive isn't just a conference theme for PostNet and its franchise owners, it's a mindset," said Bill McPherson, vice president of franchise development. "To say that the last few years have been challenging is an understatement, yet PostNet not only faced these challenges head-on, it overcame them and continued to grow. It feels good to be able to come together and celebrate the franchise owners and corporate staff responsible for this success."

Several awards were given out at the conference, including:

Franchisee of the Year: David Petty , Austin, Texas

Community Involvement Award: Caty Witt , Bakersfield, California

Community Vitality Award: Shawna Hicks-Cranston , Lakewood Ranch, Florida

Top Performer: David Petty , Austin, Texas ; Todd Seidle , Village on the Creeks in Rogers, Arkansas , and Craig Garries , Lakewood, Colorado

Great Start: Gary and Magda Good , Northlake , Texas , and Richard Wright , Chandler, Arizona

Core Value Award: Ron Fehr , Wichita, Kansas ; Allen Elks , Lumberton, North Carolina ; Gary Good , Flower Mound, Texas / Northlake , Texas ; Felice Parker , Dresher, Pennsylvania ; William Martindale , Sturgis, Michigan ; and Jerry Kahn , Lake Forest, Illinois

Team Member of the Year Award: Morgan Bernard , Lakewood Ranch, Florida .

"The annual conference gives us an opportunity to honor the hardworking men and women that make PostNet excel, and it also gives us a chance to network and deepen bonds within the organization," McPherson said. "We have an opportunity to discuss strategy, develop goals and learn from each other's wins and even their losses. Everyone goes home with valuable tools and fresh ideas. It's always a great event."

For more information, visit https://www.postnet.com/.

About PostNet

PostNet opened its doors in 1993. With nearly 700 locations in North America, Central America, South America and Africa, PostNet is a global leader in printing and shipping solutions. In 2017, PostNet joined the MBE Worldwide family. Combined, MBE has nearly 2,600 locations in 44 countries. For more information about PostNet services, visit www.postnet.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.postnetfranchise.com.

About MBE Worldwide

MBE Worldwide S.p.A. ("MBE"), a privately-owned company with its headquarters in Italy, is a Global Commerce enabler for SMBs and consumers thanks to its platform providing e-commerce, fulfillment, shipping, marketing and print solutions via multi-brand operations: PrestaShop, Mail Boxes Etc. (except the US and Canada), PostNet, PACK & SEND, Spedingo.com, AlphaGraphics, Multicopy and Print Speak. The combination of our retail platform - that currently counts 2,900+ Service Centers in 53 Countries with more than 12.000 associates - with our PrestaShop ecommerce platform served almost one million business customers in FY 2021 generating €1.01 billion (US $1.2 billion) of System Wide Sales and €24 billion (US $28.5 billion) of e-commerce Gross Merchandise Value.

For additional information please visit MBE Worldwide Group websites at www.mbecorporate.com - www.prestashop.com/en - www.mbeglobal.com - www.postnet.com - www.packsend.com.au - www.spedingo.com/en - www.alphagraphics.com - www.multicopy.nl - www.printspeak.com - www.mbe.it - www.mbe.es - www.mbe.de - www.mbefrance.fr - www.mbe.pl - www.mbeportugal.pt - www.mbe.co.uk

