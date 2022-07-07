Gryphon-Backed Heritage Distribution Holdings Appoints Brian Sasadu as Chief Human Resources Officer

ATLANTA, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Distribution Holdings ("Heritage" or the "Company"), an Atlanta-based market-leading wholesale distributor of HVAC/R equipment, parts, supplies, and customer service backed by leading middle-market private equity firm Gryphon Investors ("Gryphon"), today announced that Brian J. Sasadu has joined the Company as Chief Human Resources Officer, reporting to Chief Executive Officer Alex Averitt.

Mr. Sasadu has over 20 years of human capital and legal experience in distribution, manufacturing, and service organizations, with a track record of building best-in-class HR techniques, processes, and programs. In his role, he will have responsibility for developing and executing high-impact human capital strategies, programs, and services that engage employees, drive business results, and support the strategic growth of the Company.

Craig Nikrant, Operating Partner at Gryphon, said, "We are excited to welcome Brian to Heritage as we put together a best-in-the-industry management team with the background and expertise to profitably scale the business."

Mr. Sasadu was most recently the Chief Human Resources Officer at BlueLinx Holdings, Inc., a wholesale distributor of building materials and industrial products. Prior to that, he held a variety of leadership roles at Coca-Cola Refreshments (formerly Coca-Cola Enterprises), ultimately serving as the Senior Vice President of Human Resources responsible for human resources for the manufacturing and distribution assets of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States and Canada. Mr. Sasadu started his professional career at King & Spalding LLP, an international law firm, where he focused on representation and counsel to management on a wide range of labor and employment compliance and litigation matters. He holds both a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and a Juris Doctor from the University of Florida.

"Brian's strong business acumen, diverse manufacturing and distribution background, and expertise in guiding people strategy in organizations makes him extremely well qualified to lead our human capital efforts in our next phase of growth," said Mr. Averitt. "I am very excited to have Brian join our leadership team. I know he will help design and foster an environment for all employees that will allow them to maximize their potential and help us realize our strategic goals, all while maintaining the Company's distinctive culture."

About Heritage Distribution Holdings

Heritage Distribution Holdings platform is an umbrella company that encompasses several brands of leading HVAC/R distributors across eight states. The platform currently includes three long-standing brands: Wittichen Supply Company, a wholesale distributor of HVAC/R equipment, parts, supplies, and customer service to residential and commercial customers based in the Southeastern United States; Benoist Brothers Supply Company, a Midwest-based regional distributor of HVAC/R equipment, parts, and supplies; and Ed's Supply Company, a wholesale distributor of HVAC/R equipment, parts, and supplies across Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, and Tennessee.

About Gryphon Investors

Based in San Francisco, Gryphon Investors (www.gryphoninvestors.com) is a leading private equity firm focused on profitably growing and competitively enhancing middle-market companies in partnership with experienced management. As of December 31, 2021, the firm has had over $9 billion of assets under management. Gryphon prioritizes investment opportunities where it can form strong partnerships with owners and executives to build leading companies, utilizing Gryphon's capital, specialized professional resources, and operational expertise.

