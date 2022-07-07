Award-winning Shower Start-up Nebia Furthers Environmental Commitment - Announces Partnership with 1% for the Planet

SAN FRANCISCO , July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nebia , an award-winning shower company and leader of sustainable bathroom products, is proud to announce its partnership with 1% for the Planet .

Seven years ago, Nebia launched with a mission to revolutionize how people interact with water. Their goal was to create a better shower experience while saving as much water as possible. However, Nebia's long-term vision has always been to build a business that has a net positive impact on the planet. By joining 1% for the Planet, and committing 1% of their annual sales to support environmental nonprofits, they are one step closer to that reality.

In the words of Nebia co-founder Philip Winter, "Since we started Nebia the environmental crisis has only gotten more dire. In our home state of California severe drought has become commonplace and the long-term prospects are frightening. We need more investment in environmental causes and innovations. That's why we are taking our commitment one step further by joining 1% for the Planet. "

Nebia has always looked to Yvon Chouinard, the founder of Patagonia and 1% for the Planet, as an enormous source of inspiration. Since Nebia's early days it has been a dream to join Chouinard's organization and join a network of businesses making a real, tangible impact for a better future. Today, Nebia is thrilled to be realizing that dream by becoming a 1% for the Planet member.

"We're excited to welcome Nebia to our global movement," says Kate Williams, CEO of 1% for the Planet. "Currently, only 3% of total philanthropy goes to the environment and only 5% of that comes from businesses. The planet needs bigger support than this, and our growing network of business members is doing its valuable part to increase giving and support on-the-ground outcomes."

To-date, Nebia customers have saved over 450 million gallons of water and Nebia products can be found in over 100,000 homes. As their business grows Nebia pledges to continue to look for ways to further multiply their positive impact on the planet and joining 1% for the Planet is an exciting next step.

About 1% for the Planet

Started in 2002 by Yvon Chouinard, founder of Patagonia, and Craig Mathews, founder of Blue Ribbon Flies, 1% for the Planet is a global organization that exists to ensure that the planet and its future generations thrive. The organization inspires businesses and individuals to support environmental nonprofits through membership and everyday actions, making environmental giving easy and effective through partnership advertising, impact storytelling and third-party certification.

By contributing 1% of annual sales, thousands of 1% for the Planet members have raised over $300 million to support approved environmental nonprofits around the globe. Nonprofits are approved based on referrals, track record, and environmental focus, with thousands of nonprofits worldwide holding current approval. The global network of 1% for the Planet consists of businesses, individuals, and nonprofits working together toward a better future for all.

About Nebia

Founded in San Francisco in 2014, Nebia creates innovative products that people love to use and that are better for the planet. Nebia's award-winning showers save up to 50% of water and the Nebia community has currently saved over 450 million gallons. In addition to revolutionary water-saving showers, Nebia's product suite includes sustainably designed bathroom accessories such as a shower curtain made from upcycled bottles, bath mats made from reclaimed cotton, shelves made from infinitely recyclable aluminum, and the world's first towel created from a breakthrough recycled textile. Nebia is working to bring its engineering expertise and design-first approach to every area of your bathroom, and, eventually, to your entire home. Through their company and the products Nebia creates, they hope to change how people interact with water in their daily lives and, in doing so, inspire a generation of people to innovate towards a more sustainable future.

