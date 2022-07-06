SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Investigates Resolute Forest Products Inc.

NEW YORK, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Resolute Forest Products Inc. ("Resolute" or the "Company") (NYSE: RFP) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by The Paper Excellence Group, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Domtar Corporation ("Domtar"). The transaction will be carried out by way of a merger of Resolute with a newly created subsidiary of Domtar, providing for conversion of each share of Resolute common stock into the right to receive $20.50 per share, together with a Contingent Value Right ("CVR") entitling the holder to a share of future softwood lumber duty deposit refunds. Each share, on a fully diluted basis at closing, will be entitled to receive one CVR. The transaction is valued at approximately $2.7 billion.

(PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP) (PRNewswire)

If you own Resolute shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/rfp

Or please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Weiss Law

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Weiss Law is investigating whether (i) Resolute's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the $20.50 per-share merger consideration adequately compensates Resolute's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

Weiss Law has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Weiss Law