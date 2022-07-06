FirmTech™ Announces Immediate Availability of its Smart Tech Ring

Performance Enhancement for the Modern Man

BOZEMAN, Mont., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, FirmTech launches The Tech Ring (FTR), the first-in-the-world tracker for men's sexual wellness. By embedding smart sensor technology into a uniquely comfortable erection ring, this device is a breakthrough in enhancing pleasure and tracking the vital signs of erectile health. The Tech Ring counts the number of nocturnal erections, the key indicator of vascular and sexual health, as well as the duration and firmness of erections. The FTR's sensors and easy-to-use phone app will help men track these important sexual wellness metrics while wearing the ring either overnight or during sexual activity.

FirmTech (red); No Device (gray). In the above graph, we see an increase in the firmness and the duration of an erection by a user wearing the FirmTech Tech Ring. (PRNewswire)

FirmTech founder, Elliot Justin, MD, describes The Tech Ring as "an EKG for men's most favorite and sensitive organ." By age 50, nearly half of men report Erectile Dysfunction (ED) and that percentage increases 10% every decade there. Tracking "Erectile Fitness" is a revolutionary development in healthcare as instances of ED are often indicative of more serious, underlying conditions like clogged blood vessels, low testosterone, diabetes, prostate cancer, hypertension, psychosocial problems, and medication side effects. For example, most men who have suffered a heart attack experienced ED in the prior year.

Designed by expert bioengineers and urologists, the Tech Ring is available direct-to-consumer through the FirmTech website. The complementary phone app securely records, stores and transmits data to the app which can then be privately shared with clinicians.

Maintaining good erectile health at a younger age reduces the risk of developing ED later in life. Without blood flow every 24 hours in the form of spontaneous nighttime erections or sexual activity, atrophy can occur, especially in older men. In short, having sex regularly may even help prevent the development of ED later in life.

In an age of tech and health "wearables," FirmTech is excited to introduce this revolutionary "underwearable." The Tech Ring can help men to elevate their sex lives from "good to great" while improving their overall physical – and mental - health.

