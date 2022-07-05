Cognizant Wins Multi-Year Contract from National Insurance Company to Accelerate Digital Transformation

Public sector insurer selects Cognizant to further strengthen its operational excellence and future-ready technology roadmap

NEW DELHI, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant today announced that it has been selected as a strategic technology provider by National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) to accelerate and help manage its digital transformation. NICL is one of India's leading public sector general insurance companies.

NICL awarded the multi-year mandate to Cognizant to elevate its technology roadmap, help manage its centralized web-based core insurance solution comprising of multiple applications, underlying technology infrastructure and security, and provide consulting services, among other things. Cognizant will also support NICL's technology roadmap by leveraging digital technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, automation, and microservices-based architecture.

Cognizant's plan is designed to help NICL improve customer experience at every step of their journey, including applications, claims processing, and underwriting, while continuing to improve ease of doing business, provide greater operational agility and efficiency, application security, financial and regulatory compliance, and drive business growth.

"We are committed to supporting forward-looking technology vision of National Insurance Company and facilitating their digital transformation journey," said Achal Kataria, vice president and India country head, Cognizant. "Our strong technology consulting and digital capabilities will be applied to assist NICL in offering an improved and secure customer experience."

Cognizant has been named an industry leader across sectors, including banking and financial services, by top global analyst firms. Analysts highlighted the company's client partnerships, scalability, digital capabilities and expertise as factors in their recognition of Cognizant's leadership.

