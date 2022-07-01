Prevalent Achieves Record-Breaking First Half of 2022 with Over 50% Growth, Solidifying Third-Party Risk Management Leadership Position

TPRM Leader Closes H1 with Exceptional Customer Momentum and Best-in-Class NPS Score of 63, as Demand Soars

PHOENIX, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prevalent, Inc. , the company that takes the pain out of third-party risk management (TPRM) , today announced significant new and existing customer traction, driving record-breaking revenues in every facet of the business for the first half of 2022. Prevalent:

Grew new business product revenue by more than 50% over H1 2021, with 90% growth in new customer acquisitions

Increased annual recurring revenue (ARR) by 57% YoY

Achieved a gross retention rate of over 90% and an industry-leading Net Promoter Score® of 63, demonstrating extremely high levels of customer satisfaction

"In the first half of this year, we continued to achieve strong results," stated Kevin Hickey, CEO of Prevalent, Inc. "We partnered with our existing customers and saw continued expansion as they scaled and matured their TPRM programs. Our impressive new logo growth validates our approach to helping companies identify and remediate risk across every stage of the vendor lifecycle."

