Death Wish Coffee Co. launches Espresso Roast and new look

Premium blend features notes of cocoa, caramelized sugar and cherries in a striking new design

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Death Wish Coffee Co., The World's Strongest Coffee®, today launched its latest everyday offering, Espresso Roast. The rich new roast features a smooth aroma with notes of cocoa, caramelized sugar and black cherry, for an intense taste and double the strength. A proprietary blend to Death Wish Coffee, Espresso Roast is Certified Fair Trade and USDA organic like its other coffee products, resulting in a high-quality and flavorful cup of coffee without any artificial additives.

Espresso Roast is the first product to debut Death Wish Coffee's new look, featuring their signature lightning bolts and vibrant colors to quickly communicate roast varieties and flavors. This electrifying new look will invigorate the coffee landscape. Death Wish Coffee's other products, including Dark Roast and Medium Roast, will transition to the new look later this year.

"Our consumers are looking for a premium coffee experience at home with a rich, intense flavor and a base for espresso drinks to channel their inner barista. Espresso Roast delivers a smooth, never-bitter cup every time, no matter how it's brewed," Mike Pilkington, CEO of Death Wish Coffee, said. "Espresso Roast joins our everyday line-up of Dark Roast and Medium Roast, along with our seasonal flavors, to give coffee consumers the variety they're seeking."

Espresso Roast is a dark roast made with Sumatran and Peruvian arabica beans and Indian Cherry robusta beans. The new coffee joins the brand's everyday offerings including the original Dark Roast – featuring notes of dark chocolate and black cherry – and Medium Roast, which features hints of caramel and roasted peanuts.

The new blend is available for purchase starting July 1 in ground and whole bean bags and Death Cups, compatible with Keurig single-serve coffee makers. Consumers can purchase on www.deathwishcoffee.com, and in Walmart and Kroger locations nationwide starting in July. The blend will also be available on Amazon later this year.

Death Wish Coffee — The World's Strongest Coffee® — is sourced from the highest-quality coffee beans in the world and roasted to deep, never-bitter perfection. The brand boasts a Dark Roast as well as a Medium Roast, which debuted in 2021, available in whole bean, ground, and single-serve coffee pods. The company also sells seasonal, limited-edition flavors and collectible mugs and merchandise.

For more information about Death Wish Coffee Co., visit http://www.deathwishcoffee.com.

ABOUT DEATH WISH COFFEE CO.: THE WORLD'S STRONGEST COFFEE®

Good things start small. Mike Brown brought a bold idea to life in 2012—crafting a stronger coffee for his local community. He searched far and wide for the world's best beans, perfected a unique roasting technique and Death Wish Coffee Company was born. What started as a few employees packing orders in the basement of a quaint coffee shop has repeatedly earned Amazon's #1 "Most Wished For" coffee and can be found in over 20,000 stores nationwide. Death Wish Coffee Company is committed to sustainability, and our Medium Roast, Dark Roast, Espresso Roast and Valhalla Java coffees are always Fair Trade + USDA Certified Organic. For more information, visit www.deathwishcoffee.com.

