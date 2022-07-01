AHA Token, Indonesia's First Environmentally-Friendly Token that Supports Green and Sustainable Development

JAKARTA, Indonesia, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First in Indonesia, Alam Hijau Anagata (AHA) launched an eco-friendly crypto token called AHA Token. Launched in December 2021, AHA Token aims to become Indonesia's largest and most trusted contributor to carbon dioxide (CO2) reduction, by supporting the development of green energy projects. AHA Token will collaborate with Indonesian relevant stakeholders to achieve the mixed energy target of containing 23% of renewable energy by 2025, in line with the government's mission.

In the early stages, the Solar PV and Carbon Trade Platform projects will be AHA Token's main focus. Now is the right momentum, considering the ongoing growth of solar roof panels ' usage in Indonesia. By August 2021, the number of Solar Power Plant ( PLTS ) users had reached 4,133, almost double from 2,346 customers in the previous year. The Indonesian Solar Energy Association ( ISEA ) estimates that PV mini-grid capacity could reach 1,000 MW next year and rise between 3,000 MW and 5,000 MW per year starting in 2025, so the impact on reducing tons of CO2 emission is huge.

AHA Token Contribution to Environmental Contribution

AHA's take on the green investment concept is expected to make waves, especially since the public has towering concern over deteriorating environmental conditions. Unlike other tokens that are mined with high energy consumption, AHA Token relies on a decentralized yield-generation utility eco-token system based on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) technology, thus providing safe and profitable transactions for all investors. This token is also the first in Indonesia to provide staking and dividends as a return on investment for all active holders.

"AHA Token's utilization is divided into three main functions, namely investment, transaction, and donation. We want to embrace people who share our green mindset and want to contribute to reducing global carbon emissions. AHA Token serves as a reward for their actions. Not only positioning it as a crypto, we also plan to launch gamification in the AHA ecosystem that supports tree-planting programs across Indonesia," said Aswin Regawa, CEO of AHA Token.

AHA Token is committed to bolstering Indonesia's transition into green energy and contributing to projects related to green energy in the country, such as water and air treatment, carbon trading , as well as other projects with unique business value. Furthermore, AHA Token will also promote various global green projects with sustainable economic value in the future, starting from Indonesia.

To achieve this vision, AHA Token has started carrying out reforestation and environmental preservation efforts. They started with the planting of mangroves in Serangan in February 2022, 1,000 mangroves in Buleleng in March 2022, and 1,200 mangroves at Telaga Waja Beach, Tanjung Benoa, in April 2022. This series of activities aims to raise awareness about the importance of maintaining life and earth sustainability.

For investors, AHA Token has appealing advantages, one of which is that the token has been linked to USDT, for a more efficient distribution process, as well as a more stable price. In addition, the process of buying and selling tokens is also safer, easier and confidential, because it is connected to a decentralized system. The AHA Token has now entered the Pre-Sale stage.

About AHA Token

AHA Token is an eco-friendly token issued by Anagata Green Nature. First launched in December 2021, AHA Token's vision is to become Indonesia's largest and most trusted contributor to carbon dioxide (CO2) reduction, by supporting the development of green energy projects, both at home and abroad. AHA Token uses a decentralized yield-generation utility eco-token system based on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) technology, thus providing transactions that are more secure and environmentally friendly. Learn more here ! You can also join Telegram and AHA Token Instagram to get more information about green lifestyle!

