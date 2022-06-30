Shook Ranked Among Best Law Firms for Women

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seramount has selected Shook, Hardy & Bacon among its list of "Best Law Firms for Women" in 2022 and included the firm in its Hall of Fame. This national recognition, which Shook has earned for a dozen years, highlights the firm's commitment to the support, development, retention and promotion of women attorneys.

"At Shook we are intentional day in and day out in supporting and advancing the careers of women attorneys," said Shook Chair Madeleine McDonough. "We believe legal teams who bring a variety of backgrounds and experiences to the table develop the best solutions for our clients."

McDonough is serving her second term as chair of the premier trial firm which has grown, under her leadership, to more than 530 attorneys in 18 offices. The firm welcomed a Hartford office earlier this year, and New York and St. Louis offices were added last year to best serve clients. The firm's Executive Committee is composed of 45 percent women lawyers and women hold key leadership positions in a variety of practice areas including Shook's renowned Product Liability Litigation Practice, which is co-led by Alicia Donohue and Hildy Sastre. Shook's Chicago, Orange County and Tampa offices are all managed by women lawyers. Earlier this year, Shook announced its new class of partners and more than half were women who practice in Shook's core areas across the country.

"Our Best Law Firms for Women continue to improve in many critical areas," said Subha V. Barry, president of Seramount. "Representation of women managing partners has increased significantly and we've seen progress for multicultural women lawyers at every level. Our firms recognize the importance of recruiting and retaining this important talent pool and have developed the family-friendly benefits to prove it. All of these combined are important steps toward parity."

