"Bleach: Brave Souls" Official Website Updated with Over 135 Character Profiles

TOKYO, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls, currently available on smartphones, PC, and PlayStation 4, will receive a massive update to the official English website on June 23rd.
The update will add special character pages to introduce more information on the all-star cast of characters exclusively for English audiences.
There will be visual profiles and special move videos added for more than 135 characters including Ichigo Kurosaki and Rukia Kuchiki. Don't miss out on this chance to meet the many characters from the world of Bleach.
Now is a great time to check out the official English website.
Bleach: Brave Souls Official Website:
https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/
About Bleach: Brave Souls
The world of mega-hit manga and anime Bleach comes to life in this exciting 3D action game! Build a team using your favorite characters from the Bleach universe.
Platform: iOS /Android™/PC/PS4™
Smartphone Support: Android™ 4.4+, iOS 10.0+
PC (Steam) Support: Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10
PC (Bluestacks) Support: Windows 7+ (34-bit/64-bit OS)
Genre: 3D Action
Release Date: July 23, 2015
Price: Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)
Copyright: © Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot
