Yumy Candy Partners with Concierge Connection Hotel Distributor for Luxury Hotels Canada Wide

VANCOUVER, BC, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The Yumy Candy Company Inc., (CSE: TYUM) ("Yumy" or the "Company") has partnered its low-sugar better-for-you confectionery with Concierge Connection, a hotel food and beverage supplier and distributor for luxury hotels Canada wide. Concierge Connection is known for providing high quality, innovative, and sustainable products to its hotel partners. A few of the prominent partners at Concierge Connections include Hilton Hotels and Resorts, Marriott Hotels and Resorts, Pacific Reach Properties, Hyatt Hotels, the Ritz-Carlton, Best Western, and many more. Concierge Connections partners has begun rolling out Yumy Candy to its prominent partners.

Logo (CNW Group/Yumy Bear Goods Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Highlighting a few of Concierge Connection partners are Hilton Hotel and its subsidiaries such as Homewood Suites, Marriott Hotels and Pacific Reach Properties. Homewood suites, a chain of 505 hotels owned by Hilton Hotels operating in Canada, United States and Mexico; the Hilton Brand which operates 6,800 properties in more than 122 countries worldwide is one the largest hoteliers in the world. In addition to Homewood Suites by Hilton, Concierge Connections partners with Marriott Hotels which operates 30 Brands and 340 hotels in North America. Pacific Reach Properties which include luxurious properties such as Rosewood Hotel Georgia; a 5-star rated hotel by Forbes travel guide 2021 located in Vancouver Canada and is considered one of the best hotels in North America. In addition to The Rosewood Hotel Georgia, Pacific Reach Properties owns and operates a portfolio which includes the Westin Grand Vancouver, Radisson Vancouver Airport, and Toronto's Maple Leaf Quay. Furthermore, Pacific Reach owns Retirement Concepts, one of the largest seniors' housing operators in Western Canada and the largest in BC. Yumy Candy's roll out to Concierge Connections partners has begun.

Concierge Connection has been serving the hotel industry for over 20 years. It started with a passion for helping hoteliers thrive and a love of chocolate. In 2001, it introduced In Room Retail to elevate the guest experience in a whole new way. The company cares deeply about health, well-being, the communities they serve, and the planet. Each of their leading brands are on a mission to do good in the world with every product they sell. Similar to the pledge Yumy Candy has to help orphaned wildlife at the Northern Lights Wildlife Society.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Erica Williams states, "Concierge Connection is known as a premium distributor and supplier to the largest hotel chains across Canada and the world. As our brand has grown over the years and gained more recognition, we see ourselves partnering with an increased number of distributors throughout North America. By getting our products into Concierge Connection, we see this as a stepping stone to reaching even more customers not only locally but internationally and entering even more hoteliers such as Hilton, Hyatt, and Marriot."

THE YUMY CANDY COMPANY INC.

The Yumy Candy is an affordable health-conscious low-sugar plant-based confectionery company based in Vancouver, British Columbia and it has developed a portfolio of healthier gelatine-free candies made from non-GMO ingredients with proprietary recipes. All of its products are free of gelatin, soy, gluten, nuts, dairy, eggs, sugar alcohols, artificial sweeteners and genetically modified organisms.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable securities legislation. The information in this news release about future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time it was made, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others: general business, economic and social uncertainties; local and global market and economic uncertainties arising in respect of the COVID-19 pandemic; litigation, availability of key product ingredients, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; the ability to effectively expand manufacturing and production capacity; the ability to obtain retail partners to distribute Company products, the success of market initiatives and the ability to grow brand awareness; the ability to attract, maintain and expand relationships with key strategic vendors; our ability to predict consumer taste preferences; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; the sufficiency of our cash to meet liquidity needs; those additional risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; and other matters discussed in this news release. Accordingly, the forward-looking statements discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of these known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Yumy Bear Goods Inc.