Katten Lauded in IAM Patent 1000 2022

NEW YORK, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Katten announced today that the firm's Intellectual Property (IP) practice along with four of its leading patent attorneys were recognized in IAM Patent 1000: The World's Leading Patent Professionals 2022, a directory that identifies the top patent professionals across the globe.

Katten was designated a bronze band for Litigation in New York for being "among the most competitive in the field" and was recognized for its strong Patent practices in Illinois and North Carolina.

Global IP chair Deepro R. Mukerjee and Patent Litigation co-chair Brian Sodikoff both earned silver rankings in New York and Illinois, respectively, for being "renowned" for their "top-end" work. Lance Soderstrom, co-chair of Patent Litigation, was awarded a bronze band for Litigation in New York for being "highly praised" in his field while Dr. Jitendra "Jitty" Malik, a partner in Charlotte commended for his extensive knowledge of life sciences and litigation experience, was named a "recommended individual."

"This recognition underscores the fact that Katten's IP patent attorneys are well equipped to handle the most complex and high-stakes litigations across the country," said Mukerjee, chair of Katten's global Intellectual Property department and a member of the firm's Board of Directors. "While Katten is well known for our handling of Hatch-Waxman cases on behalf of generic pharmaceutical companies throughout the US, we also are operating at the forefront of some of the most high-profile patent cases across an expansive range of major industries."

The directory praised Mukerjee and Soderstrom as "deeply skilled IP — and general — litigators and hands down the most efficient, reliable and responsive counsel you could hope to work with." They were acknowledged for their strong ability to "proactively spot issues, think outside the box, present solutions and produce results time and again — invalidating weak patents, prevailing on strong non-infringement defenses, obtaining highly favorable settlements and clearing legal paths."

Sodikoff, too, was distinguished in the guide's commentary. "Blended patent, regulatory and unfair competition law expertise gives him his edge, even against opponents from some of the most powerful law practices in the country," according to IAM Patent.

Malik was commended in the guide for being "an outstanding all-rounder in life sciences patent practice." The directory noted that "he prosecutes patent applications to successful grant seamlessly — in the United States and abroad" and is "equally capable of putting in tenacious performances in complex patent litigation under the Hatch-Waxman Act and the Biologics Price Competition and Innovation Act."

The guide also highlighted Katten as a "go-to for many of the world's top generic drug companies" and praised the team for its ability to make "all the right strategic calls to drive optimal outcomes" for clients.

IAM Patent 1000 is the world's most extensive guide to leading private practice patent professionals and firms in key jurisdictions. Firm rankings are based on the depth of experience, market presence and the level of work in which firms are typically engaged. Individual rankings are based on feedback from peers and clients with knowledge of the professionals' practices and the markets in which they operate.

Katten is a full-service law firm with approximately 700 attorneys in locations across the United States and in London and Shanghai. Clients seeking sophisticated, high-value legal services turn to Katten for counsel locally, nationally and internationally. The firm's core areas of practice include corporate, financial markets and funds, insolvency and restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, real estate, structured finance and securitization, transactional tax planning, private credit and private wealth. Katten represents public and private companies in numerous industries, as well as a number of government and nonprofit organizations and individuals.

For more information, visit katten.com .

