Mazars in the US Appoints Evonne Chen as Tax Partner in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazars, a leading audit, tax and advisory firm in the US, recently announced that Evonne Zhiyun Chen has been appointed as the firm's new Tax Partner in the Los Angeles office. With over 10 years of experience, Evonne will deliver her expert tax services to the Mazars practice in California across key sectors, while also overseeing Mazars China Tax Services.

"Evonne's years of experience delivering corporate tax compliance and consulting across a range of industries, including international touchpoints, will help further the growth and success of our Los Angeles Office. We are excited to welcome Evonne and her excellent skill set to the Mazars family," said Mazars USA National Tax Practice Leader Tifphani White-King.

With a tax career that began in 2013, Evonne is well known in the Los Angeles marketplace. She has extensive knowledge in corporate tax compliance and consulting across a range of industries, including manufacturing and distribution, food and beverage, private equity, health and wellness, and software as a service (SaaS). Evonne also has deep expertise working with large multinational corporations on their domestic, international and multistate tax structures and filings. Her experience also includes providing US inbound tax due diligence, transaction planning and deal structure optimization to cross-border clients.

"Within my career, I've had the opportunity to work with many clients across national and international markets, and I am honored to bring my experience to Mazars to help grow the tax practice in the Los Angeles market and lead the inbound tax services from China," says Evonne. "I look forward to serving our clients as the Mazars Los Angeles Office Tax Partner."

Evonne received her Bachelor of Arts in business economics with a minor in accounting from the University of California, Los Angeles. Evonne is also a Certified Public Accountant in California and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the California Society of CPAs.

