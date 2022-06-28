Liberty Advisor Group Appoints Peter Conway as Partner

CHICAGO, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Advisor Group (Liberty), a premier management consulting firm focused on helping clients tackle their toughest business, and IT challenges, announced the appointment of Peter Conway as a Partner. This appointment is instrumental in supporting Liberty's long-term plan to accelerate growth and bolster its service to its expanding client base.

Peter Conway Appointed Partner at Liberty Advisor Group (PRNewswire)

Peter brings over 25 years of consulting and industry experience, spanning various industries and leading companies.

Peter brings over 25 years of consulting and industry experience to Liberty, spanning various industries and leading companies. He is a seasoned operating executive, most recently with Accenture, where he managed the P&L for one of the largest industrial businesses in North America.

Prior to Accenture, Peter was a Principal at PWC Strategy&, the Global Head of Strategy and M&A for Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, a Director of M&A for Fortune Brands, and a Corporate Strategist at Toyota Motors. Peter holds an MBA from the University of Michigan, where he has served as a lecturer on Corporate M&A.

"Peter has an impressive track record of helping clients maximize their value while tackling complex issues," Smith said. "He has experience with consulting organizations ranging from our size to much larger. His perspective will be extremely valuable to us as we continue our rapid growth and transform how we operate as a larger entity. I'm confident his bold and iconoclastic way of looking at any situation will bring demonstrable value to our clients and people alike."

"I'm delighted to join a firm with exceptional vision and a proven track record of delivering high-impact solutions. Liberty is an extraordinary firm comprised of senior, result-focused consultants. Liberty's core values, culture, and strong work ethic align with my personal values. I'm looking forward to bringing my skills and experience to bear to help this already talented team build on its successes serving our clients." said Conway.

ABOUT LIBERTY ADVISOR GROUP

Liberty Advisor Group is a goal-oriented, client-focused, and results-driven consulting firm. We are a lean, handpicked team of strategists, technologists, and entrepreneurs – battle-tested experts with a steadfast, start-up attitude. We collaborate, integrate, and ideate in real-time with our clients to deliver situation-specific solutions that work. Liberty Advisor Group has the experience to realize our clients' highest ambitions. Liberty recently has been named as a Best Workplace in Chicago, a Great Place to Work, to Crains' Best Places to Work in Chicago, and to FORTUNE's list of Best Workplaces in Consulting and Professional Services.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Liberty Advisor Group