Hayden AI Granted Patent for Traffic Rule Management Technology

New technology enables governments to automatically manage traffic rules for violation enforcement and generate data-driven insights for improvements

SAN FRANCISCO, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hayden AI Technologies, Inc. ("Hayden AI"), a leading provider of smart traffic enforcement solutions powered by artificial intelligence, has been awarded a patent for technology that automatically manages and analyzes traffic rules for violation enforcement and enables data-informed operational improvements for government agencies. The patent was awarded on May 3, 2022 and is labeled U.S. Patent number 11,322,017 B1.

PATENT IMAGE (PRNewswire)

Hayden AI awarded patent for technology that automatically manages and analyzes traffic rules for violation enforcement

The new patented technology facilitates the management of complex traffic rules using a traffic enforcement layer situated on top of a semantic map layer. The map layer, which consists of street elements such as intersections and stop signs, is continuously updated with data captured by Hayden AI edge devices already installed on municipal vehicles for automated enforcement. The enforcement layer consists of traffic rules that can be adjusted directly by the user or automatically via a traffic insight layer, which is generated based on traffic violations and traffic conditions. By analyzing the impact of traffic rules, the insight layer also provides suggestions for adjustments.

"We devised this method because defining and managing traffic rules digitally hasn't been done successfully before," said Bo Shen, CTO and Co-Founder of Hayden AI. "Our pilot programs consistently show that using AI to manage traffic rules is significantly more efficient and flexible than the traditional logic-based approach. We've also built in mechanisms that enable municipalities to gauge the effectiveness of particular traffic rules or lane restrictions in reducing traffic congestion as well as keeping buses on schedule."

In addition to using artificial intelligence to automatically learn and manage traffic rules, the new system allows municipalities to directly update these rules via an interactive map editor. Government entities can also import raw traffic rule data from a transportation department database and generate a heat map of traffic violations detected by edge devices to update the insight layer.

By providing several methods to add and modify enforcement rules, the system helps government entities to update ineffective restrictions and ensure that enforcement results in a reduction in traffic congestion and crashes and an improvement in travel times and safety.

About Hayden AI: Hayden AI is pioneering smart traffic enforcement with its mobile platform to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of municipal fleet vehicles. Our platform allows government agencies to enforce traffic laws, while harnessing AIoT data to gain actionable insights that help enhance the quality of life of their communities. Developed by a team of experts in machine learning, data science, transportation, and government technology, our flagship product, Automated Bus Lane Enforcement, enforces dedicated bus lanes, delivery zones, and intersections to reduce traffic congestion, improve bus speeds, and increase transit ridership.

To learn more about Hayden AI, visit www.hayden.ai

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hayden AI Technologies, Inc.