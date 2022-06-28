$51.4 Million Sold via HiBid.com Last Week; Jewelry and Coin Auctions Featured This Week

OCALA, Fla., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com facilitated the sale of more than $51.4 million (gross auction proceeds) in last week's auctions. From June 20th through the 26th, HiBid.com averaged 1.48 million bids on the site per day, with 648,253 lots sold. Currently, thousands of gold and silver coins, jewelry, watches, and diamonds are up for bidding in this week's featured auctions.
HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of items across hundreds of categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports internet-only auctions, webcast auctions, and absentee bidding.
GAP: $51,442,456
Lots Sold: 648,253
Online-Only Auctions: 1,539
Webcast Auctions: 120
Average Bidders Per Day: 902,000
Average Bids Per Day: 1.48 Million
The following list comprises the featured HiBid.com auctions for this week. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the homepage for links to Featured and Hot auctions, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.
Auction Type: Live Webcast
Dates: May 26th-July 3rd
Seller: Gold Standard Auctions
View Auction Items
Auction Type: Online-Only
Dates: June 23rd-28th
Seller: Assured Asset Exchange
View Auction Items
Auction Type: Online-Only
Dates: May 26th-July 3rd
Seller: Affordable Creations
View Auction Items
