TriMech and Solid Solutions Unite

Forms a strategic transatlantic technology and solutions partnership for the advanced design, engineering, and manufacturing sectors

RICHMOND, Va., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TriMech has acquired Solid Solutions Group, bringing together hundreds of technical specialists from across four countries, and expanding support for design engineers and manufacturers in North America, the UK, and Ireland.

The combined company, which has people working in nine time zones, is the most comprehensive provider of software and services for the SOLIDWORKS and Dassault Systèmes portfolio across their combined geographies. Both TriMech and Solid Solutions have a long history of delivering exceptional training, consulting, and support services, with a focus on expanding their capabilities to help take their clients’ businesses to the next level – in design, simulation/analysis, process/workflow, and more. (PRNewswire)

Marcel Matte, President and CEO of TriMech, said this move continues TriMech's effort to broaden the technology and business solutions it can deliver to its clients, who work in industries as diverse as automotive to aerospace, and mining to medical devices.

"For more than two decades, each company's clients have trusted the advice and support we offer across every stage of the product development process. As we grow, we improve our ability to develop sophisticated, custom solutions that address even more of their challenges. This is one critical way we match up well with Solid Solutions. We both value the partnerships we have with clients who are navigating digital and business transformations."

Shaping the industry

Matte said both TriMech and Solid Solutions believe strongly in the value of serving as a one-stop technology solutions partner to clients of all sizes, including multinational corporations operating in North America, the UK, and other parts of Europe.

"Our leadership teams have embraced a unique vision that maintains a strong focus on enhancing our core products and services while continually increasing our ability to deliver more for those who need it. Custom, process-specific solutions – both within the engineering department and beyond – are becoming increasingly important."

Growing together with clients

Solid Solutions is led by CEO Alan Sampson, who will become President of TriMech's UK and European business. The Solid Solutions management team will remain in place, and the combined company will continue to execute a strategy to expand its portfolio of solutions and services, both organically and through acquisitions.

"We continue to evolve and grow in ways that benefit our clients," Sampson explained. "No matter how large, diverse, or complex they become, we want to have the offerings and experts to deliver the results they need for the next chapter in their development. That is why joining TriMech is also exciting for our team, who recognize all the opportunities they'll have to serve our clients in new ways."

Solid Solutions' UK and European clients will eventually gain access to TriMech's services, including the ability to outsource engineering and advanced manufacturing projects to TriMech, and to use its dedicated and uniquely qualified recruitment team to quickly fill technical positions on their design and engineering teams where SOLIDWORKS and Dassault Systèmes product expertise are critical.

TriMech is a portfolio company of Sentinel Capital Partners, a U.S. private equity firm that invests in promising lower midmarket companies with EBITDA of up to $80 million. Solid Solutions joins TriMech following a two-year successful partnership with LDC, a leading UK mid-market private equity firm, during which the business grew organically and through acquisitions to increase its revenues by more than 35%.

To support continued growth of the combined company, both TriMech and Solid Solutions are actively recruiting for a range of positions in the US and UK/Ireland.

For more information, visit https://trimech.com/expansion-into-uk-with-solid-solutions-acquisition. Find TriMech online at TriMech.com, Solid Solutions at SolidSolutions.co.uk and Sentinel Capital Partners at SentinelPartners.com.

About TriMech

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Richmond, VA, TriMech is a leading technology and business solutions partner for designers, engineers, and manufacturers. It works with top software and hardware partners, including Dassault Systèmes, CNC Software, Stratasys, and Artec, and its experts provide computer-aided design and engineering software, additive and subtractive manufacturing solutions, and associated training, consulting, implementation, and staff augmentation services for clients across a variety of industries. Its tools support 3D modeling, simulation, virtual replication, and collaboration, as well as data management, configure-price-quote automation, product lifecycle management, and enterprise resource planning. With its acquisition of Solid Solutions, TriMech has grown to have more than 50 locations across four countries – the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland – serving more than 30,000 clients with over 650 employees, including approximately 270 application engineers. For more information, please visit TriMech.com.

About Solid Solutions

Founded in 1998, Solid Solutions is the leading SOLIDWORKS provider in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates 23 offices, with headquarters in Leamington Spa in central England. With a core mission to support client excellence throughout the design, engineering, and manufacturing industries, its team offers software solutions and related training and consulting and has one of the world's most highly certified SOLIDWORKS support teams. For more information, please visit SolidSolutions.co.uk.

