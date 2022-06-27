Join the Waitlist at GFUEL.com!

NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder, only in theaters beginning July 8, G FUEL — The Official Energy Drink of Esports® — today announced its new caffeine-free Hydration flavor, G FUEL Lightning Lemonade!

G FUEL brings the power with Lightning Lemonade Hydration — inspired by Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Love and Thunder” (PRNewswire)

Fans will love this combo of sweet and sour that's bursting with classic Lemonade taste. G FUEL Lightning Lemonade is available July 8 as a special limited-edition Collector's Box, which features Thor and his allies ready for whatever comes their way. Each box comes complete with a 30-serving Tub of Lightning Lemonade as well as a character-emblazoned Shaker Cup that's fan-worthy. Join the Lightning Lemonade Collector's Box Waitlist now at GFUEL.com.

Lightning Lemonade is also coming soon to G FUEL's caffeine-free Sparkling Hydration line and will be available exclusively at Amazon.com.

In Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder, Thor embarks on a journey unlike anything he's ever undertaken: one of self-discovery. But his efforts are interrupted by Gorr the God Butcher, a galactic killer who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat this threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who inexplicably wields Mjolnir as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to stop the God Butcher before it's too late.

Lightning Lemonade is G FUEL's third Hydration collaboration with Marvel Studios, following G FUEL Moonberry inspired by Marvel Studios' Moon Knight, and Orange Madness inspired by Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Both G FUEL Hydration Formula and 17 oz Sparkling Hydration bottles are calorie free, sugar free and caffeine free. The G FUEL Hydration line features a combination of the following key ingredients: the focus-enhancing amino acid L-Tyrosine; vitamins C, E, B12 and B6; and electrolytes to promote hydration.

"Thor is one of my favorite Marvel Super Heroes, and to celebrate the release of Thor: Love and Thunder this summer, G FUEL decided to pair Thor and Mighty Thor with a true summertime classic: Lemonade!" said G FUEL Founder and CEO Cliff Morgan. "We're beyond excited for fans to experience this mighty addition to our growing Hydration line."

Join the Waitlist now at GFUEL.com to be among the first to get their hands on the G FUEL Lightning Lemonade Collector's Box and look out for Lightning Lemonade Sparkling Hydration when it arrives at Amazon.com this summer!

Experience Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder, only in theaters beginning July 8.

About G FUEL

As The Official Energy Drink of Esports®, G FUEL provides gamers with a performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered Energy Formula, ready-to-drink cans, powdered Hydration Formula and Sparkling Hydration bottles, G FUEL has firmly established itself as the market leader in the gamer energy drink industry.

With over 270,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a newly-forged nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners who include the likes of Ninja, Sentinels Esports, Logic, NoisyButters, Luminosity Gaming, PewDiePie, Mikal Bridges, Summit1G, xQc, Ghost Gaming, Activision, SEGA of America, Capcom®, Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., Disney, Lucasfilm, Sony Pictures, The Tetris Company, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc., RESPAWN Products, SteelSeries, and Digital Storm.

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

Press Contact:

media@gfuel.com

Distribution and Wholesale Contact:

dluks@gfuel.com

About the Movie:

Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder finds the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – one of self-discovery. But his efforts are interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late. Directed by Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, Jojo Rabbit) and produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum, Thor: Love and Thunder opens in U.S. theaters July 8, 2022.

G Fuel is The Official Energy Drink of Esports® (PRNewsfoto/G Fuel) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE G Fuel