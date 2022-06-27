FOOT LOCKER, INC. TO DIVEST TEAM SALES BUSINESS

Sharpens Company's Focus on Core Consumer Business

NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) ("Foot Locker"), the New York-based specialty athletic retailer, today announced that Foot Locker Retail, Inc., a subsidiary of Foot Locker, has signed a definitive agreement to sell the Team Sales business to BSN SPORTS, one of the nation's largest direct marketers and distributors of sporting goods, footwear, apparel, and branding to the school and league markets, and a division of Varsity Brands.

"We are very pleased for the Team Sales business to become part of BSN SPORTS," said Richard Johnson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "For more than three decades, the Team Sales business has connected directly with high school coaches and athletic directors across the U.S. to offer the best performance product and a premium service level, and we are confident that the business and its experienced team of professionals have a promising future as part of the BSN SPORTS organization."

The Team Sales business has historically accounted for less than 1% of Foot Locker's annual consolidated sales. The transaction is expected to close in the coming weeks and terms were not disclosed.

Foot Locker also announced it will fully consolidate the Eastbay.com retail website into the Champs Sports banner, completing the integration of those two banners that began in 2019.

Foot Locker, Inc. leads the celebration of sneaker and youth culture around the globe through a portfolio of brands, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, and Sidestep. With approximately 2,800 retail stores in 28 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as websites and mobile apps, Foot Locker, Inc.'s purpose is to inspire and empower youth culture around the world by fueling a shared passion for self-expression and creating unrivaled experiences at the heart of the global sneaker community. Foot Locker, Inc. has its corporate headquarters in New York. For additional information, please visit footlocker-inc.com .

