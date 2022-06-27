CPT Group, Inc. Has Been Named One Of The Best Class Action Claims Administrators By The Readers of ALM's, The Recorder

IRVINE, Calif., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CPT Group, Inc. ("CPT") has been recognized as a top Class Action Claims Administrator in the legal industry by readers of ALM's, The Recorder. The Recorder's "Best Of" list was created to assist lawyers in identifying the best legal service providers and highlighting their most trusted vendor partners in a single annual publication. CPT is a first-time nominee and is honored to receive this award.

CPT Group, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/CPT Group, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Henry Arjad, CEO of CPT, commented, "It is a privilege to be acknowledged by our clientele, for whom we are grateful. CPT's mission has always been to be regarded in our industry as the most reputable provider of class action administration services, recognized for our integrity and commitment to delivering the highest quality and utmost standards of excellence. This award inspires us to maintain our current level of performance, and it serves as a reminder of our goals because we know how important it is for clients to achieve a successful outcome, especially when they choose to work with CPT."

About CPT Group, Inc.

CPT Group has remained a major player throughout the ever-evolving class action administration industry for over 38 years. CPT provides a comprehensive range of class action administrative services, including developing, managing, and executing all stages of integrated settlement plans – from first contact through to distribution. CPT has distributed billions of dollars in settlement payments, worked with over 10,000 plaintiff and defense attorneys nationwide, serviced tens of millions of class members, and managed over 5,000 cases throughout its history.

CPT has a naturally varied workforce, with a nearly equal male-to-female ratio from a wide range of ages, diverse ethnic backgrounds, and educational and experience levels. The company presently has over 75 employees working on-site at the Irvine, California headquarters, where all work is performed in-house.

