Attain Partners Named Salesforce.org Consulting Partner of the Year

MCLEAN, Va., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attain Partners, a leading management, technology, and compliance consulting firm, has been named the 2022 Salesforce.org Consulting Partner of the Year, Education. The award was presented during Unite, the Salesforce.org Partner Summit on June 1, 2022.

"Attain Partners is a valued partner to Salesforce.org, and we are pleased to honor them with this well-deserved award," said David Averill, Vice President, Consulting and Product Partners at Salesforce.org. "With nearly 1,000 Salesforce projects completed, Attain Partners is an innovator in the ecosystem leveraging our powerful platform to create solutions that deliver digital transformation for institutions. The work we've seen them do with recruiting, student engagement, faculty search, advancement, and beyond has been especially rewarding in today's constantly changing education environment," he continued.

Attain Partners' Salesforce Innovation Group (SIG) continues to lead the market with rapid growth. In 2021, the practice experienced 75% growth and today boasts more than 170+ Salesforce certifications and an impressive client satisfaction score of 4.9/5.0.

"We are honored to be recognized for driving transformation by harnessing the power of Salesforce to increase efficiency, spark engagement, and improve the constituent experience at schools across the country," said Greg Baroni, Founder and CEO of Attain Partners. "This highly esteemed distinction is a tribute to our Salesforce Innovation Group's collective and tireless efforts, led by Susan Tobes and Alanna Steffens, and we couldn't be more proud of our impact on the education community and Salesforce ecosystem," Baroni said.

