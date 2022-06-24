L'Oréal Paris Launches Men Expert One-Twist Hair Color

Brand Leaves Zero Gray Area Over Men's Concerns About Hair Color

NEW YORK, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For most men, going gray is one of the first visible indicators of the aging process, yet many aren't ready. In fact, 7 in 10 men who have grey hair worry that it makes them look older** and the majority want to look as young as they feel. Now, addressing grays in a way that is easy, natural-looking, and long-lasting is easier than ever with new L'Oréal Paris Men Expert One-Twist Hair Color – the brand's first permanent hair color technology created specifically for men.

"Backed by over 100 years of R&I knowledge, L'Oréal Paris Hair Color leads with science to answer consumer insights in everything we create," remarks Lindsay Menzer, Director of R&I Hair Color, L'Oréal. "When it comes to the natural process of graying hair, we know that this visible sign of aging can be accelerated by external factors, like stress. According to several studies, men have been shown to be more severely affected by graying than woman."

L'Oréal Paris found that the top concerns of men pertaining to hair color included fear of color lasting or appearing natural, anxiety over anticipated results, and the possibility of a messy or time-consuming process.

"After five years of extensive research focused on making hair color specifically for men, L'Oréal R&I developed Men Expert One Twist," notes Lindsay Menzer, Director of R&I Hair Color, L'Oréal. "The easy-to-use, patented 'one-twist' tool helps men effortlessly achieve the desired permanent long lasting natural looking result in only five minutes. This unique, mess-free application was co-designed and thoroughly tested with men around the globe to ensure that we were bringing true innovation to the market. "

Of the men that have tried it, believe it to be as fast an easy as shaving and agree that it offers a natural-looking result. Men Expert is less messy than the current #1 men's hair color brand*. And as natural looking.

Powered by an ammonia-free gel technology, grey coverage is easy with Men Expert One-Twist Hair Color: just twist, shake, apply and in 5 minutes undetectable grey coverage blended for up to 6 weeks. Available in 7 shades easily selected by visiting the exclusive shade matcher tool on www.menexpert.com.

L'Oréal Paris Men Expert One-Twist Hair Color made its debut with a new advertising campaign earlier this year featuring brand ambassador Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

*Amongst those who saw a difference in messiness. **This random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 men split evenly by generation was commissioned by L'Oreal between February 15 and February 18, 2022. It was conducted by market research company OnePoll, whose team members are members of the Market Research Society and have corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR).

