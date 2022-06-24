CYBERSECURITY FIRM ASCENT SOLUTIONS EXPANDS EXECUTIVE TEAM WITH KEY NEW HIRE

MINNEAPOLIS, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Ascent Solutions, a global leader in cybersecurity services, announced a key addition to its leadership team. Sophanny Schwartz will serve as Managing Director of Human Resources. Schwartz brings over 20 years of global human resource experience in technology, consulting, manufacturing and retail, including her last role at Schwan's Company as the Vice President of HR Global Supply Chain, Logistics and Strategic Capital Investments and spent over a decade at Accenture.

"Ascent is experiencing explosive growth," JD Harris, CEO, said. "Sophanny has an incredible wealth of experience in hiring strategy and human capital management. Her expertise is a crucial component to scaling our hiring strategy while keeping Ascent's one-of-a-kind culture at the center of everything we do. I couldn't be prouder to have a leader of Sophanny's caliber joining Ascent in our mission to save the world through cybersecurity."

Schwartz previously led corporate and consulting Human Resource departments across Asia, Europe and North America at the executive level, supporting leadership teams and representing thousands of employees. She brings experience in mergers and acquisitions, talent management, change management, talent acquisitions and the championing of company culture.

"I love human capital's role in high-growth industries like cybersecurity," Schwartz said. "Our vision and trajectory at Ascent excite me. I'm thrilled I'm joining at an inflection point like this and that I can bring my consulting and leadership experience to develop talent and drive business excellence. I'm eager to make Ascent's culture even more prominent in the cyber industry."

Leveraging recent investment, Ascent aims to bridge the cybersecurity talent gap and double its workforce in 2022, most notably at its new location in Coppell, Texas. Schwartz will play a key role in talent acquisition and development for the new campus. Her expertise in physical location expansions and talent growth will bolster Ascent's position as a leader in the cybersecurity services and consulting sector.

About Ascent Solutions

Ascent is the partner to solve the most challenging cybersecurity problems. The firm is built to evolve cybersecurity posture, modernize Microsoft solutions, and manage entire security ecosystems. With constantly advancing capabilities, including incident response and CMMC, Ascent provides organizations with the consulting excellence and operational expertise needed to build a safer tomorrow. For more information visit www.meetascent.com.

