Zephyr Introduces Presrv™ Pro Wine & Beverage Coolers

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zephyr, the company that continues to lead the industry in smart design and clean air, introduces Presrv™ Pro Wine & Beverage Coolers. Designed with a wider frame, pro-style handle, and integrated lock, the new Presrv™ Pro Wine & Beverage Coolers are a perfect complement to professional kitchen appliances.

Presrv™ Pro Wine & Beverage Coolers are strong, durable, stylish, and designed with all the features that set this collection above the competition. (PRNewswire)

Presrv Pro is the perfect balance of pro-style design and innovative technology for wine and beverage cooling.

Presrv professional coolers are strong, durable, stylish, and designed with all the features that set this collection above the competition. PreciseTemp™ temperature control maintains accurate temperature, Active Cooling Technology ensures even cooling throughout the unit, and a Vibration Dampening System minimizes wine disturbance. The cooler's 3-Color LED Lighting in Cloud White, Deep Blue and Amber set the mood for the perfect display. Presrv Pro models feature a new wide frame door design with beveled edges and a professional-style handle with integrated lock. Both coolers are designed with dual-pane, Low-e, Argon-filled glass, which improves insulation, minimizes heat exchange, and reduces the amount of UV and infrared light that passes through the door. The Presrv™ Pro Wine & Beverage Coolers feature electronic capacitive touch controls and have a zero-clearance door hinge that contributes to its seamless aesthetic.

The Presrv Pro Single Zone Beverage Cooler holds up to 7 wine bottles and 112 12oz cans. A retractable quarter-shelf is ideal for taller bottles, and a Full-Extension Black Wood Rack is perfect for chilling white wine. The Presrv Pro Beverage Cooler is ENERGY STAR® Certified and the coldest on the market with a temperature range that dips down to 34 degrees Farenheit. Presrv Pro Dual Zone Wine Cooler is designed with 5 full-extension black wood racks that store up to 45 bottles, which includes a designated 7-bottle capacity rack for pinot noir, chardonnay, and champagne. With its two distinct temperature zones (40° – 65° F for each zone), wine lovers will always have perfectly stored and chilled white and red wines.

"Professional-level appliances continue to be the most sought-after in kitchen design," says Luke Siow, Zephyr President. "Presrv Pro is the perfect balance of pro-style design, with elegant details, and innovative technology for wine and beverage cooling."

For more than 25 years, Zephyr has transformed the kitchen with design, discovery and customer care, and played an integral role in kitchen trends. The company has challenged the perception of what ventilation means in kitchen design and created a new awareness of the importance of a high performing ventilation system. Zephyr continues its commitment to unexpected design with Presrv™ — its collection of Wine & Beverage Coolers that feature the most sought-after technological elements with eye-catching aesthetics and incomparable value. For more information, visit zephyronline.com.

