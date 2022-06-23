Innodisk's Embedded World 2022 Innovations Win Best-in-Show Award

TAIPEI, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At Embedded World 2022, in addition to their AI area, where they showcased AI solutions and products from their subsidiaries and partners, Innodisk introduced their new flash, DRAM, and EP solutions, which push the barrier of possibility in industrial AI use cases.

Innodisk Logo (PRNewsfoto/Innodisk Corporation) (PRNewswire)

First they introduced the world's first industrial-grade PCIe Gen4x4 (NVMe) SSD with namespace technology, which delivers better r/w efficiency, and has a longer lifespan.

From their EP product line, they also showcased the first M.2 2280-to-single 10GbE Base-T Ethernet module, and InnoAgent, an exciting new hardware module that allows out-of-band remote management of systems, even if they have crashed, or are completely offline.

Innodisk's DRAM team highlighted their Ultra Temperature DDR4 DRAM module, which offers a compact design, the industry's fastest memory speed with 3200MT/s, and can operate in temperatures from -40°C to 125°C. One of Innodisk's customers, who made use of Ultra Temperature 32GB SODIMMs in outdoor 5G AI edge servers was able to benefit from the extreme temperature tolerance of the modules. Their servers, which were designed for telecom use suffer from 5G's tendency to quickly generate heat, and was therefore the perfect fit for Innodisk's Ultra Temperature solution, which withstand up to 125°C.

The innovative solutions that these modules allow are the reason that Innodisk's Ultra Temperature DRAM won the Best-in-Show award for memory and storage. The award, which Innodisk was previously presented for its InnoAGE SSDs, evaluates design excellence, relative performance, and market impact/disruption. Once again, the award proves Innodisk's industrial excellence, and shows how the company continues to innovate.

Innodisk is excited to see its industrial customers again at next year's Embedded World.

Innodisk’s Ultra Temperature DRAM Module won the Best-in-Show award for memory and storage. (PRNewswire)

Innodisk’s DRAM team highlighted their Ultra Temperature DDR4 DRAM module which can operate in temperatures from -40°C to 125°C. (PRNewswire)

About Innodisk

Innodisk is a service-driven provider of flash memory, DRAM modules, and embedded peripheral products for industrial and enterprise applications. For more information about Innodisk, please visit https://www.innodisk.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Innodisk Corporation