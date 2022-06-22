Sun Zero Launches Cordless Roman and Roller Shades Collection

Leading blackout curtain brand brings innovation and style to homes

GREAT NECK, N.Y., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Zero, the largest blackout curtain brand in the soft window industry, today announced the launch of their Roman and Roller shade collection. The new collection features a classic architectural silhouette, using folds of fabric that cascade down to lend a relaxed, laid-back aesthetic. Providing a modern, streamlined alternative to traditional curtains, these multi-functional shades reduce noise, blackout light from your space and reduce glare.

The new Roman and Roller shades add an aesthetically pleasing décor aspect to any room as well as privacy and the ability to vary the lighting throughout the day. From working virtually to gaming and even sleeping, having the peace of mind and the option to change the lighting in your space ultimately promotes wellness.

"Roman and Roller shades were a natural extension to our line," said Scott Goldstein, President of Sun Zero. "They provide consumers with the essential innovation and additional solutions they require in today's homes, including layering the shades and curtains together for a unique and custom look."

Available in a variety of fabrications including 100% blackout and thermal insulated, the shades include an innovative patented head rail spring system which allows for a completely cordless design. Another feature offered is the light filtering technology in an array of boucle and linen cross hatch, plus yarn dyed textures, woven jacquard dimensional constructions and simplistic printed trellis designs.

Sun Zero shades are versatile, easy to operate, suitable for tight spaces and safe. In fact, the shades are certified as Best for Kids™ by the Window Covering Manufacturers Association, making them the perfect choice for use in homes with young children.

The Sun Zero Roman and Roller Shades are now available at Kohls.com, Walmart.com, Wayfair.com, and BedBathandBeyond.com. This collection includes 90 SKUs. MSRPs range from $139.99 to $239.99.

Family Owned & Operated Since 1933, Lichtenberg is a fourth-generation family owned and operated business. Comprised of over 10 brands including Sun Zero, Lichtenberg is leading supplier of soft window coverings in the United States, partnering with over 50 major retailers to offer the broadest assortment of ready-made soft window curtains in the industry.

