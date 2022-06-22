Promethean to Present, Exhibit, and Make Special Announcement at ISTELive 22

Promethean is joined by Ron Clark Academy, Moss Bluff Elementary, and Page County High School in this hybrid event for presentations, impactful discussions, and more

SEATTLE, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Join Promethean , a leading global education technology company, at ISTELive 22 , where for more than four decades educators and education leaders gather to engage in hands-on learning, share best practices, and hear from the brightest minds in the world of education and beyond. From June 26–29, 2022, Promethean will participate in the hybrid conference with exciting news, speakers, sessions, giveaways, and activities at booth #1430.

Promethean is proud to be a Silver Sponsor of ISTELive 22 and have featured speakers from The Ron Clark Academy , Moss Bluff Elementary , and Page County High School at the booth. Speaking sessions and discussions will range from harnessing the power of ActivPanel and ClassFlow, to how ActivInspire can be customized to teachers' needs, how to uplevel lesson plans, and much more.

Join Promethean and participate in sessions that support educators, students, and administrators, including:

A Special Announcement | June 27 at 11 AM CST

Join Promethean for a special announcement that you won't want to miss with activities and fun prizes!

Love is Lost: Promethean's Escape Room Experience

Attendees will work as a group to solve puzzles on Promethean's immersive classroom solutions, including the ActivPanel .

RAFTing in the River of VR

Grab your life jacket and your ore as we explore ways that virtual reality headsets can be leveraged to create a dynamic, cross-curricular opportunity that the whole class can experience.

Additional speakers include:

Daniel Thompson , Ron Clark Academy

Learn the power of using timers, spinners, and activities while utilizing the Promethean ActivPanel and ClassFlow .

Michelle Farque , Moss Bluff Elementary

Explore Promethean's ActivInspire activities and learn how you can easily customize, reuse, and share activities to engage your students.

Nichole Brumfield , Page County High School

Dry-erase boards and worksheets are some of teachers' favorite things but are they effective in this day and age? Learn how to use the ActivPanel to find some amazing premade resources and use the Promethean Whiteboard app to do a scavenger hunt.

"Promethean is energized to be live in New Orleans for this year's ISTELive 22 event," said Jennifer Foreman, chief marketing officer at Promethean. "We are looking forward to some very exciting announcements at the show that will transform how teachers, students, and IT teams use technology to navigate the ever-changing classroom environment. You won't want to miss it – we hope to see you at our booth."

For more information on Promethean's sessions, speakers, and schedules, follow us on social media and visit https://www.prometheanworld.com/event/istelive-22/ .

About Promethean

Promethean is a leading education technology company working to transform the way the world learns and collaborates. From our founding in Blackburn, England, over 25 years ago to our global operations in 22 countries today, we've continued to explore, innovate, and inspire—designing learning and collaboration tools that are built for breakthroughs. Our award-winning interactive display, ActivPanel, and lesson delivery software, ActivInspire and ClassFlow, were designed to engage students, connect colleagues, and bring out the brilliance in everyone. With headquarters in Seattle, Washington, and offices worldwide, Promethean is a member of the NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) group of companies. Visit us at PrometheanWorld.com .

